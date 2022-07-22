ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Florida's first ever Purple Alerts was issued in Marion. The man was found safe

By Andy Fillmore
 4 days ago
Purple Alerts are a new type of alert, authorized for use in Florida effective July 1. They are meant to protect adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The local alert was for a 38-year-old man who is "developmentally impaired and unable to take care of himself long-term" and had been missing for over 24 hours.

A photo of the man was included in the alert, and anyone who came into contact with the man was asked to call 911. The man eventually was located safe on July 16.

The Joshua Marshall tragedy led to the creation of Purple Alerts

State legislation to establish Florida’s Purple Alert program was sponsored by Sen. Lori Berman and Rep. Joseph Cassello, according to a June 17 Palm Beach Post article.

Berman is quoted in the article as stating the legislation was spurred by the 2018 death of 30-year-old Joshua Marshall of Port St. Lucie, who was "non-verbal and autistic.”

Beverly Marshall, Joshua Marshall’s mother, explained in an email last week to the Star-Banner that a Purple Alert might have saved her son.

She stated that Joshua left a family member's home “in the middle of the night” and wound up at a convenience store.

"Many people saw him, including store staff. He was crying and distraught. He had no shoes on and walked with a gait in his step. They had no idea of who he was or why he was even there. They assumed he had been drinking. No one helped,” Beverly Marshall wrote.

"(Joshua) stayed in front of (the store) for well over an hour before crossing the street to a manned fire station with a pond. Josh was very much attracted to water. He walked right into the pond and drowned," she wrote.

Beverly Marshall stated if a Purple Alert had been posted on Lotto machines, sent to cellphones, and posted at "emergency infrastructures like fire stations,” the loss of her son could have been averted.

She stated bystanders may have "misread the situation."

"A large number of people with cognitive disabilities will wander from their loved ones much as Josh did. For families like mine, that is their biggest fear. So the Purple Alert will be a lifesaver for sure," she stated.

"Josh was a very kind and compassionate person. He loved to help others. Josh was always holding doors (and) sharing what he had. He pushed wheelchairs (and) helped to bring in groceries. He helped wherever he could. The Purple Alert will be a beautiful legacy for him... Josh, I do believe, would be very proud of this," she wrote.

'I was so heartbroken'

Beverly Marshall’s friend Amanda Kopeck, who was the first to seek legislation, was so affected by the tragedy that she reached out to Sen. Berman.

“I was so heartbroken over what happened to Josh and that there weren't safeguards. I brought the idea to Senator Berman,” she wrote in an email.

The new alerts can be issued by local law enforcement to help locate "missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities," according to an FDLE press release.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement oversees the Purple Alert program

FDLE alert guidelines indicate a Purple Alert applies if the condition of the person sought is "not related to substance abuse and (the missing person) does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder."

Purple Alerts become part of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC,) which was established in 1982 to help locate missing children and was expanded to assist with locating missing adults in 2008, according to fdle.state.fl.us.

The MEPIC works with law enforcement by providing information, analytical services and involving the public. As of July 12, FDLE had posted nine Purple Alerts, according to David Fierro, with the FDLE Office Of Public Information.

Fierro explained the alerts are initiated by local law enforcement and then posted at the state level.

"All law enforcement agencies in the state receive a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) notice when an alert is posted," Fierro stated.

There are currently four alert programs listed in the MEPIC section of the FDLE website:

AMBER Alert, which seeks to broadcast information quickly on abducted children; Missing Child Alert Program; Purple Alert Program; and the Silver Alert Program, focused on those 60 and older or 18-59 in special circumstances

Jeff Walczak, public information officer for the Ocala Police Department, stated in an email that as of July 13, OPD had not issued any Purple Alerts. However, “if we determine that a missing person meets the Purple Alert criteria, we will utilize the new alert.”

Lucy Johnson: Purple Alerts can help

Lucy Johnson is executive director of Transitions Life Center in northwest Ocala. The nonprofit organization seeks to form a community for intellectually and physically challenged adults. The outreach includes daily activity classes with about 30 members.

Johnson said the Purple Alert is an important step and critical tool for law enforcement.

"This is a good opportunity to inform law enforcement about the person's mental state and provide any information about physical reactions or movements they may have (if confronted)," Johnson said.

“Reactions like quick movements or yelling could be misunderstood if not known about in advance,” Johnson said.

