ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police open investigations into Canadian junior teams

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Alleged group sexual assaults by members of the 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior hockey teams are being investigated by police in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and London, Ontario.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed Friday that it is investigating an assault at the 2003 junior championships. Shortly afterward, police officials in London said they are reopening their investigation into a 2018 incident.

The investigations are the latest developments in an ongoing crisis that has rocked Hockey Canada and led to its funding being suspended by the federal government and several major corporate sponsors.

“Today we learn of yet another horror story that allegedly occurred in 2003. Once again, like all Canadians, I am appalled and angry,” Canadian Sport Minister Pascal St-Onge said. “It is clear that the culture of silence and the trivialization of sexual violence is well entrenched in the culture of this sport.

“Hockey Canada has a lot of work to do on this issue before they regain the trust of Canadians. Anyone with information about the events of 2003, or any other such event, should report it to the police.”

Hockey Canada said it became aware of the 2003 incident after it was contacted by TSN on Thursday seeking comment. The national sport organization said it immediately contacted Sport Canada and Halifax police.

“Hockey Canada is committed to bringing an end to the culture of silence in hockey,” Hockey Canada said a statement Friday. “That is why we are publicly calling for anyone with knowledge of this incident to come forward to police, and we are being transparent in how we learned of this alleged assault and the steps we are taking to address it.”

Hockey Canada said that two weeks earlier members of its staff heard a rumor about “something bad at the 2003 world juniors” but was not able to get any details until it was contacted by TSN on Thursday.

MP John Nater said he was contacted by a person earlier this week with information regarding an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2003 national junior team. He said he forwarded the information to Halifax police and encouraged the person to contact police directly.

TSN reports that a source contacted Nater and described a video of the alleged sexual assault to the MP. TSN spoke to the source and two others who have watched the video and all three corroborate that it shows approximately six players from Canada’s junior team having sex with a woman who was non-responsive and laying face up on the pool table.

One of the three sources told TSN that one of the players from the 2003 team had borrowed a video camera during the tournament in Halifax and the graphic recording was still on the camera when it was returned. That person said they were pressured by the players to delete the video and that they never reported it to police.

Carlo Colaiacovo, who played defense for Canada’s junior team in 2003, issued a statement Friday.

“As a member of that team, it is important that everyone is aware that I had no involvement or knowledge of any incidents whatsoever,” Colaiacovo said. “I will co-operate fully with any investigations.”

P-A Parenteau, a forward on the team, told The Canadian Press that he only learned about the alleged sexual assault on Friday. He said that he was “definitely not involved” and that the allegations are “a shock.”

Colaiacovo and Parenteau are two of 21 players from the silver-medal 2003 team that went on to play in the NHL.

Hockey Canada has already had funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Those allegations came to light after it was reported by media that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: McDavid, Campbell, Knies & Milano

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid has to say about new goalie Jack Campbell. Second, I’ll look at some of Matthew Knies’ experiences being coached at the recent development camp.
NHL
Yardbarker

It’s Way Too Early to Worry About Auston Matthews’ Future with the Maple Leafs

When former Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk informed the club he would not sign a long term extension, Sportsnet reporter Eric Francis was a guest on Sportsnet 590 THE FAN in Toronto and made a pretty strong claim about Auston Matthews’ future with the Toronto Maple Leafs. “Auston Matthews...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Auston Matthews’ Future Is Filled With Options & Possibilities

In one of the most famous of all Shakespeare’s soliloquies, Hamlet speaks the following words: “To be or not be to be.” Hamlet faces the angst of a crisis and wonders what he should do. In two years, Auston Matthews will face a crisis. While it’s not the life and death question Hamlet faced, the question Matthews will face is “To Be Leaf or Not To Be Leaf.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Canada#Sport Canada#Halifax Regional Police#Canadians#Tsn
The Associated Press

Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country

It was a stunning image: Pope Francis briefly wearing a full Indigenous headdress, its rows of soft white feathers fastened in place by a colorful, beaded headband after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children. Chief Wilton Littlechild, a residential school survivor himself, gave Francis the headdress Monday, placing it on his head amid cheering by an audience in Maskwacis, Alberta, that included many school survivors. The Vatican and the pope clearly appreciated the gesture: Francis kissed Littlechild’s hands after receiving the headdress, something he has done in the past as a sign of respect for Holocaust survivors, and has done on this trip for residential school survivors. The Vatican obviously understood the symbolic significance of the moment, putting the photo on the front page of the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano under the headline “I humbly beg forgiveness.”
WORLD
markerzone.com

CANADIAN WOMEN'S CAPTAIN MARIE-PHILIP POULIN RELEASES POWERFUL STATEMENT ON HOCKEY CANADA

Amid two separate sexual assault scandals , Hockey Canada's reputation has lost much of its credibility & public faith, and people are demanding answers. The Canadian government has launched a full inquiry into the organization & are full-court pressing HC executives. Accountability is the number-one priority right now for Canada's national sport.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy