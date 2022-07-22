ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

McVay: LA Rams are starting over in quest for repeat crown

By GREG BEACHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTGA0_0gpbrgXq00
1 of 2

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams threw the last of their lavish offseason parties Thursday night so they could hand out their massive Super Bowl championship rings to their current and former players.

Sean McVay sees the Friday morning after that soirée as the dividing line between the success of last season and the formidable task in front of the Rams this fall as they attempt to become the NFL’s first repeat champions in 18 years.

“It was kind of good timing, because now it represents, ‘Let’s turn the page,’” McVay said outside the Rams’ training camp headquarters in balmy Orange County. “Let’s not minimize what a great year last year was, but that’s not going to have anything to do with this year.”

Most successful coaches repeat some version of this philosophy after a title, but McVay believes the Rams have the talent and the leadership to stay in the race for a second ring. Even if the Rams fall short, McVay is determined to make sure it isn’t because of complacency.

“So many things have to go right,” McVay said. “We could be a better team this year, and I think we’ve got a chance to do that, and it might not mean we win a Super Bowl, because there are a lot of things that take place throughout the course of a game — the bounce of a ball here — certain things that are out of your control.”

The Rams got several of those bounces during their playoff run while winning consecutive thrillers over Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Cincinnati with late-game surges. Those breaks meant the difference between an excellent season and a title-winning campaign, so McVay plans to make sure only that his team is prepared to get in the position to have another chance.

After the Rams made their first Super Bowl under McVay three seasons ago, they went 9-7 the following year while missing the playoffs for the only time in McVay’s career. The coach credits that slight decline to those bad bounces, not to any post-Super Bowl hangover or preparation flaws.

“A hangover, to me, what that entails is guys think they’re better than they are,” McVay said. “They stop working the right way, complacency sets in and the previous success you think is going to have anything to do with your future success. We’ve got the right kind of guys in our locker room, the right kind of coaches that are intrinsically motivated.”

The Rams have a few practical tasks to perform in camp. They must identify a replacement for departed starting cornerback Darious Williams and right guard Austin Corbett, and they must build teamwork and communication with new receiver Allen Robinson and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who must both take on major roles immediately.

The Rams will hold their first practice at UC Irvine on Sunday. They’re getting an early jump on camp partly because they’ve got the first game of the new season as the defending champs: They’ll host Von Miller’s Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8.

As for his own future, McVay admitted he contemplated stepping away from the game before deciding to continue with the Rams. He hasn’t finalized a contract extension yet with the team, but he said the negotiations are “in a good place,” and it’s “more than likely” they’ll finalize a deal in training camp.

General manager Les Snead is also expected to agree to a contract extension during training camp to continue their partnership with the Rams, who have five consecutive winning seasons, four playoff berths, three NFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances and one championship during their half-decade together.

“Myself and Les, being a pair, when we get that thing finalized, you guys will know,” McVay said. “But I feel really good about the direction that’s going.”

NOTES: The Rams placed All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list along with linebacker Travin Howard and rookies Quentin Lake and Kyren Williams. Ramsey had offseason shoulder surgery, and McVay said the team will be deliberate with Ramsey’s rehabilitation. “When we did do that surgery on him, it was important ... to attack the rehab the right way, and most importantly, be ready for Sept. 8, ready to go, so we’ll be smart about that progress for him,” McVay said.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles Sparks part ways with 6-foot-8 Liz Cambage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks announced Tuesday they’ve parted ways with 6-foot-8 center Liz Cambage of Australia. The 30-year-old Cambage averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25 games this season after signing with Los Angeles on Feb. 15. She must now clear waivers before becoming a free agent. “It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.” Cambage was the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in 2011, but has played in only five WNBA seasons. She sat out 2012 to prepare for the London Olympics with the Australian team and took a four-year hiatus from the league (2014-17) because she didn’t want to play in Tulsa. The franchise moved to Dallas in 2016 and she returned to the league in 2018.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
The Associated Press

Plum's 3's lead Aces over Sky in WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts. “We were moving the ball really well and I just happened to be the beneficiary of a lot of wide-open looks,” Plum said. “You know I came into the game telling myself to be really patient and just let it come, but it came really early.” Chelsea Gray had 19 points — including nine pivotal ones in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Red Bulls start fast, hold off Austin 4-3

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Serge Ngoma and Dru Yearwood scored goals early in the first half and the New York Red Bulls hung on for a 4-3 victory over Austin FC on Sunday night. Ngoma scored in the 14th minute with an assist from John Tolkin and Dru Yearwood found the net in the 26th to give the Red Bulls (10-6-6) a 2-0 lead. Sebastián Driussi scored in the 45th minute to get Austin (12-5-5) within a goal at halftime. Cameron Harper gave the Red Bulls a 3-1 lead with a goal in the 51st minute and then picked up an assist on Tom Barlow’s netter in the 65th for a 4-1 lead.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Guardians' Plesac throws ball out of Fenway, Bosox end skid

BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to roll the tarp onto the field, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1 Monday night. With a light rain falling, Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third inning to put Boston ahead 1-0. Plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark. There were dark skies over Fenway when Iassogna was shown the weather radar by a member of the grounds crew. The rain quickly picked up, and very shortly after the tarp was completely in place, the skies opened up for about 15 minutes, making the conditions awful for any possibility of playing. “Well, I mean, it wasn’t even raining,” Plesac said of his frustration. “It’s kind of like they’re anticipating it. I was ready to play until we couldn’t play. I don’t think we should stop the game if we’re capable of playing at the moment.”
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani homers, Angels shut down Royals in 6-0 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani fanned on three pitches during his first at-bat against the Royals on Tuesday night. His next at-bat set the tone for the rest of the game. The do-everything All-Star sent the third pitch of that at-bat 420 feet to straightaway center field, giving Los Angeles the early lead. The Angels piled on from there, getting a bases-loaded double from Luis Rengifo and a late home run from Max Stassi, while Jose Suarez and their bullpen dominated Kansas City in a 6-0 victory. “We lean on him a lot,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said of Ohtani, who showed no lingering affects from a foul ball he took off his thigh Monday night. “He hit that ball 110 miles an hour and it barely got out. This is a big park.”
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Nats beat NL West-leading Dodgers for 2nd straight night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the last-place Washington Nationals rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 Tuesday night for their second straight win against the NL West leaders. Garcia’s shot into the right-field seats with two outs against Los Angeles left-hander Garrett Cleavinger was his third home run of the season and brought home Josh Bell, who reached first on a throwing error by Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux. Washington scored four more times against Cleavinger in the ninth, improving their major league-worst record to 34-65. The Dodgers have baseball’s second best record at 64-32. “They’re playing well right now and I’m proud of the guys,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said of his club. “All year long we fell short but we don’t quit and I love that about them.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Dbacks drop Giants below .500 for first time this year

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer off a frustrated Carlos Rodón and the Arizona Diamondbacks handed the San Francisco Giants their sixth straight loss, 7-3 Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks (44-53) won for the fifth time in eight games against the Giants this season after winning just twice in 19 meeetings last year. San Francisco (48-49), which won 107 games a year ago, fell below .500 for the first time this season. The Giants are 11-22 since reaching their season high of 10 games over .500 on June 18. “Christian’s been slugging all year long and comes up with the big three-run homer,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “If you make mistakes, he’s going to punish the baseball.”
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Pinder slam lifts A's, trade target Montas over Astros 5-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chad Pinder hit his second grand slam in two weeks, Frankie Montas pitched five innings in what could be his final outing with Oakland and the Athletics held off the Houston Astros 5-3 on Tuesday night. Tony Kemp had an RBI double and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice for the A’s. Oakland has won five of six. Manager Mark Kotsay’s club still has the worst record in the American League but the vibe around the team is noticeably different. “In the clubhouse you can tell the energy’s better,” Pinder said. “The (All-Star) break was good for us, especially with such a young team. To see everybody turn the page, it’s rewarding.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy