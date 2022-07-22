ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

How Mount Vernon softball turned the tables on Assumption and won the 3A state championship

By Joe Randleman, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rKIV_0gpbrc0w00

Mount Vernon turned the tables on Davenport Assumption in the Class 3A championship game of the state softball tournament Friday at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

The Mustangs handed the Knights a 10-5 defeat to claim their first state championship. Last year Assumption beat Mount Vernon in the 3A championship game by the exact same 10-5 score.

"It was just going in there with the confidence knowing last year was in the past and this was our moment," Mount Vernon's Addison Gookin said. "Our best was right now. The whole time it was the most enjoyable thing."

Last year Mount Vernon gave up a 5-1 lead against Assumption. This time, the Mustangs saw a 4-0 lead disappear with a five-run Knight fifth, only to come back with three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to slam the door on the Knights and finish a tremendous 36-4 season.

"We were ready for them a little more this year," Mount Vernon head coach Robin Brand said. "I had something planned out for them for the year and they said 'No, we have unfinished business.'

"When they came back with those runs in the fourth inning, our girls were like it wasn't going to happen again. They stood their ground and continued their play. They knew if they did that they could beat anybody."

More softball:Neela Applegate pushes Winterset softball past Dallas Center-Grimes in Iowa state championship

Lilly See had the go-ahead hit for Mount Vernon in the fifth when she hit a two out single with the bases loaded and two outs to break a 5-5 tie. Gookin, the 3A all-tournament team captain, put the finishing touches on the victory with a two-run homer in the sixth.

"It really felt good, but I have full confidence we would've done it no matter what," Gookin said of the homer. "It felt the last few innings everybody hit through the lineup."

Gookin went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs and See also drove in three runs for the Mustangs, who finished with 13 hits. Jenna Sprague went the distance and gave up eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts as the winning pitcher.

Assumption finished with a 36-9 record. Leah Maro took the loss in relief for the Knights after allowing six runs on five hits with one strikeout in one inning.

Sydney Roe homered and drove in three runs, Jessie Wardlow was 3-for-4 with a run and Abby Odean went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Knights.

Comments / 0

Related
intermatwrestle.com

Junior Freestyle Champion Chittum Flips Commitment to Iowa

2021 Junior Freestyle national champion Cody Chittum (photo courtesy of Tony Rotundo; WrestlersAreWarriors.com) Less than a week after competing in Fargo, Cody Chittum (Tennessee) announced his updated collegiate plans via FloWrestling. Chittum has committed to the University of Iowa, after initially verballing to Minnesota. Chittum was once considered the #1...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa State Daily

Iowa State football 2023 recruiting class: Iowa's shining stars

The 2023 Iowa State football recruiting class is shaping up to be as strong as ever, and as the Iowa State football season approaches, the high school football season approaches as well. With the 2023 recruits entering their final season at the high school level, it’s time to look at...
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Fort Dodge, IA
Sports
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Mount Vernon, IA
Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Winterset, IA
City
Dallas, IA
City
Mount Vernon, IA
104.5 KDAT

Lucky Iowan Hits Big for Life With Winning Lottery Ticket

One lucky Iowan has a pretty big bonus they get to look forward to every year as someone has won big. In an Iowa lottery press release, it was announced that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Black Hawk County this past Sunday and the lucky winner gets to claim $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.
IOWA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Amber Alexander Leaving WHO-TV: Meet the Iowa Meteorologist

Amber Alexander is one of the top meteorologists in Iowa during her term at WHO-TV. However, the weather anchor decided to step back from the round-the-clock forecasts and coverage to focus on her mental health. The news of Amber Alexander leaving WHO-TV surprised her longtime followers, but they praised her for putting herself first. While some hope she will return to broadcasting in the near future, others want to know more about her background. So, we reveal more about the meteorologist outside the Channel 13 studio in this Amber Alexander wiki.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Davenport Assumption#Knights#Dallas Center Grimes#Lilly See
KCRG.com

Saturday night storms cause damage, especially in northeast Iowa

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Iowa State Fair Welcomes An Addition To The Famous Butter Statue

Whether you have attended the Iowa State Fair or not, you have probably heard of the infamous butter cow. This buttery tradition started back in 1911 when J.K. Daniels sculpted the first cow. Daniels was succeeded by J.E. Wallace and then Earl Frank Dutt before Norma “Duffy” Lyon of Toledo took the reins in 1960 as the first female butter cow sculptor. Duffy was succeeded by Sarah Pratt in 2006.
TOLEDO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls mourns loss of 3 in Maquoketa Caves shooting

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
wvik.org

Iowa DOT Awards Old I-74 Bridge Demolition Contract to Helm

George Ryan, Corridor Manager, says earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Transportation approved the Helm Group for the project. And the project team met with Helm representatives last week. Helm has already built large parts of the interstate highway for the new, I-74 bridge project, including the east-bound and...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol warns of the '100 deadliest days of Summer'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
KCRG.com

Saturday night storms leave wind damage in eastern Iowa

CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms late on Saturday night caused wind damage in parts of eastern Iowa, particularly in far northeast Iowa. Lines of strong to severe thunderstorms moved across portions of the state late on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Portions of Winneshiek and Allamakee Counties were some of the hardest hit areas, with numerous reports of damage to trees and some buildings.
CALMAR, IA
KIMT

Victims killed in Iowa State Park are identified

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the three victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified as:. Additionally, the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on suspect Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23. Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park...
KDHL AM 920

38 Extremely Easy Words that People in Minnesota and Iowa Say Wrong

The top words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois have a hard time pronouncing correctly. Has this ever happened to you? You are having a conversation with someone and the individual stops you in mid-sentence to let you know that the word you just spoke was said incorrectly. If it has, you aren't alone and I just wanted you to know that saying a few words "wrong" is normal. Very, very normal! In fact, here's a huge list of words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois say incorrectly all of the time.
MINNESOTA STATE
kscj.com

NEW COVID CASES RISING IN IOWA

NEW COVID-19 CASES HAVE BEEN RISING IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND ACROSS THE STATE RECENTLY. LAST WEEK’S NUMBERS SHOWED 6627 NEW POSITIVE TESTS IN IOWA WITH 267 HERE IN WOODBURY COUNTY. TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, IS KEEPING TABS ON HOW CASES ARE TRENDING:. COVID25 OC………THAT’S GOT...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy