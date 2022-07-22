One Dead In Shooting At Tampa Apartment Complex

TAMAP, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside of the IQ Apartments, located at 12708 Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 22, 2022, the complainant called HCSO to report an adult male victim had been shot in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments. Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspects had driven away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where despite receiving lifesaving measures, he later died.

At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects involved is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

In the news: Florida Woman Charged After Catching Her Boyfriend’s Sheets On Fire While He Slept

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement