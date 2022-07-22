ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Driver hits, seriously injures 15-year-old Tacoma bicyclist

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a driver hit a teen on...

komonews.com

KOMO News

Man shot while driving in Tacoma, police searching for suspects

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the middle of a busy road. Tacoma police say a man was driving on S 38th Street around 7:15 pm when he made a left turn onto Pacific Avenue. Another vehicle, driving next to him, made a right turn and someone in the vehicle opened fire.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Police ask for witnesses to fatal SODO shooting to come forward

Police are asking for witnesses who saw a fatal shooting in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood last week. The shooting happened last Thursday morning in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South when a 38-year-old shot and killed Bob Jensen, 68. Seattle detectives said they want to speak with anyone who...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car crashes into Everett physical rehab clinic

A car crashed into a physical rehab clinic on Tuesday, smashing into the lobby and reception area, according to the Everett Fire Department. At about 1 p.m. on July 26, a white Toyota Camry crashed into the Summit Rehabilitation on Broadway in Everett. According to photos from the scene, the...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Renton police still trying to find suspect in fatal weekend shooting with several injuries

RENTON, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the shooter or shooters involved in killing one man and injuring several others over the weekend. The shooting happened early Saturday morning before 1 AM outside the Musicians Hall near Second Street and Logan Avenue S in downtown Renton. Police say over 100 rounds were fired and there were multiple weapons involved.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Police investigating theft of car with child inside in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle with a child inside. On Sunday afternoon, officers were dispatched to a stretch of Pacific Highway South in Des Moines. After an hour-long search, the vehicle was found nearby with the 16-month-old child inside. Firefighters determined the...
DES MOINES, WA
KOMO News

Woman found dead in a car in Tacoma, police investigating

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Tacoma Saturday night. Police responded to reports that a woman had been shot in the 8800 block of S. Hosmer St. When officers arrived, they found the woman unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dedo’s Daily Crime Corner: Bremerton chase ends in gunfire, $400,000 in comics recovered in Lynnwood

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 26: A high-speed chase in Bremerton leads to a shootout with police, Kent police found a teenage girl who had been kidnapped, catalytic converter thieves break into a storage facility in Pierce county, and Lynnwood police recover 400,000 in collectibles stolen earlier this month.
Nationwide Report

15-year-old boy in critical condition after a bicycle accident in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Friday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the bicycle crash was reported a little after 2 p.m. near the intersection of East Fairbanks and East T Street. The preliminary reports showed that the boy failed to stop at a stop sign traveling north on T Street while looking at his cellphone.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Bremerton police release details on carjacking, standoff and fire suspect

Police have released info on a deadly standoff, which led to a fire destroying a Bremerton home. David A. Knox, 33, was under investigation already as of July 22 for a robbery when deputies got a probable cause to arrest the Kitsap County resident. Knox would then be spotted just before 2 p.m. two days later when a Bremerton officer saw him driving, but could not keep up with him.
BREMERTON, WA
KOMO News

Man facing charges after carjacking, standoff and fire that gutted Bremerton home

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — An alleged armed robbery and standoff inside a Kitsap County home ended with a fire that gutted a home Sunday night, authorities said. David A. Knox, 33, was facing several charges in connection with the weekend incident, including second-degree murder, second-degree assault and first-degree robbery, according to the affidavit.
BREMERTON, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Woman Shot After Breaking Into Seattle Apartment, Releasing 3 Dogs

A woman was reportedly shot after she broke into a Seattle apartment and released three dogs inside the unit, KOMO reports. The wild incident went down Friday night (July 22) at an apartment building in the 1000 block of University Street, according to the Seattle Police Department on Saturday (July 23). A woman called 911 to report she was bitten by a dog while checking to see if a friend's dog was barking downstairs. By the time police arrived, the dogs went back to their apartment unit. On top of that, cops say they couldn't contact neither the dogs' owner or the woman.

