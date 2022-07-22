Driver hits, seriously injures 15-year-old Tacoma bicyclist

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the middle of a busy road. Tacoma police say a man was driving on S 38th Street around 7:15 pm when he made a left turn onto Pacific Avenue. Another vehicle, driving next to him, made a right turn and someone in the vehicle opened fire.
Police are asking for witnesses who saw a fatal shooting in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood last week. The shooting happened last Thursday morning in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South when a 38-year-old shot and killed Bob Jensen, 68. Seattle detectives said they want to speak with anyone who...
A car crashed into a physical rehab clinic on Tuesday, smashing into the lobby and reception area, according to the Everett Fire Department. At about 1 p.m. on July 26, a white Toyota Camry crashed into the Summit Rehabilitation on Broadway in Everett. According to photos from the scene, the...
RENTON, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the shooter or shooters involved in killing one man and injuring several others over the weekend. The shooting happened early Saturday morning before 1 AM outside the Musicians Hall near Second Street and Logan Avenue S in downtown Renton. Police say over 100 rounds were fired and there were multiple weapons involved.
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating after someone shot bullets into a Tacoma home more than 40 times late Saturday night. “My partner looked at me and said ‘no, no, no. those are not fireworks. Those are gunshots,’” says Katrina A., who lives nearby. The...
SEATTLE — Police are looking for a man they say attacked or exposed himself to at least half a dozen women in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood last week. Seattle police said they received multiple reports saying the man exposed himself and also made biased and threatening statements between July 18 and 24.
SEATTLE — Investigators were working Tuesday to determine why the pilot of a small plane was forced to crash land Tuesday into Puget Sound off the coast of Alki Beach in West Seattle, authorities said. A spokesman for the Seattle Fire Department said the 66-year-old pilot, who was not...
BREMERTON, Wash. — Police have two people in custody after a shooting at a Bremerton apartment complex. One of the two was actually subdued by witnesses. Bremerton police were called to the apartment at the Schley and Callahan Drive intersection Tuesday around noon for the shooting, which had reported injuries.
DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle with a child inside. On Sunday afternoon, officers were dispatched to a stretch of Pacific Highway South in Des Moines. After an hour-long search, the vehicle was found nearby with the 16-month-old child inside. Firefighters determined the...
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Tacoma Saturday night. Police responded to reports that a woman had been shot in the 8800 block of S. Hosmer St. When officers arrived, they found the woman unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
A woman accused of burglarizing an apartment in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood was shot and injured after releasing three pit bulls that attacked the building manager and other residents, police said. Seattle police said they plan to request charging the 37-year-old woman with residential burglary and the 50-year-old apartment manager...
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 26: A high-speed chase in Bremerton leads to a shootout with police, Kent police found a teenage girl who had been kidnapped, catalytic converter thieves break into a storage facility in Pierce county, and Lynnwood police recover 400,000 in collectibles stolen earlier this month.
On Friday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the bicycle crash was reported a little after 2 p.m. near the intersection of East Fairbanks and East T Street. The preliminary reports showed that the boy failed to stop at a stop sign traveling north on T Street while looking at his cellphone.
Police have released info on a deadly standoff, which led to a fire destroying a Bremerton home. David A. Knox, 33, was under investigation already as of July 22 for a robbery when deputies got a probable cause to arrest the Kitsap County resident. Knox would then be spotted just before 2 p.m. two days later when a Bremerton officer saw him driving, but could not keep up with him.
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — An alleged armed robbery and standoff inside a Kitsap County home ended with a fire that gutted a home Sunday night, authorities said. David A. Knox, 33, was facing several charges in connection with the weekend incident, including second-degree murder, second-degree assault and first-degree robbery, according to the affidavit.
RENTON, Wash. — Four handguns, multiple magazines and approximately 100 shell casings were recovered outside a rental venue following a shooting in downtown Renton over the weekend. No arrests have been made in the shooting that left a 32-year-old Tacoma man dead and six others wounded on Saturday. Renton...
A woman was reportedly shot after she broke into a Seattle apartment and released three dogs inside the unit, KOMO reports. The wild incident went down Friday night (July 22) at an apartment building in the 1000 block of University Street, according to the Seattle Police Department on Saturday (July 23). A woman called 911 to report she was bitten by a dog while checking to see if a friend's dog was barking downstairs. By the time police arrived, the dogs went back to their apartment unit. On top of that, cops say they couldn't contact neither the dogs' owner or the woman.
Authorities identified 35-year-old Edith Moreno-Colin, of Redmond, as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision that also injured five other people on State Route 14 in Kennewick. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place a little before 4:30 a.m. on Plymouth Rd, just 19 miles Southwest of Kennewick...
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two people were arrested earlier this month for their involvement in a burglary at a storage unit in Lynnwood, the Lynnwood Police Department announced Monday. The victim reported the burglary, which took place some time between February and May 2022, to police in May. Several hundred...
BOTHELL, Wash. — Their love story took flight years ago, but it was cemented on a Bothell street. The small plane Allen Kang and his fiancée Rosseana Morales were traveling in crash-landed after losing its engine on July 20 in Bothell. "The engine was gone," said Kang, who...
