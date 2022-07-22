ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Here are all the candidates in the Nov. 8 elections in Northeast Louisiana, statewide

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D64GA_0gpbqsvX00

Candidates qualified for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election this week across Northeast Louisiana. Seats for state representatives, chief of police and other local races are up for grabs, as are most school board seats.

Some of the races to watch include the senate and state representative for the 5th congressional seat.

Deadline for those seeking to run to qualify for the Nov. 8 election was 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Already decided:Republican Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson reelected to Congress unopposed

The following candidates have qualified in the 12 parishes in northeast Louisiana. Each race will have one winner, unless otherwise noted. Candidates marked with an asterisk (*) are incumbents running for re-election. Those races with just one qualified candidate, or the same number of candidates as open seats, are considered elected unopposed.

Statewide

U.S. Senator

  • Beryl A. Billiot, No Party
  • Gary Chambers, Democrat
  • Devin Lance Graham, Republican
  • "Xan" John, Other
  • John Kennedy, Republican*
  • W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, No Party
  • Bradley McMorris, Independent
  • MV "Vinny" Mendoza, Democrat
  • "Luke" Mixon, Democrat
  • Salvador P. Rodriguez, Democrat
  • Aaron C. Sigler, Libertarian
  • Syrita Steib, Democrat
  • Thomas Wenn, Other

U.S. Representative – 4th Congressional District

  • Mike Johnson, Republican*

U.S. Representative – 5th Congressional District

  • Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Democrat
  • Allen Guillory, Republican
  • Walter Earl Huff, Democrat
  • Julia Letlow, Republican*
  • Hunter Pullen, Republican

Judge, Court of Appeal – 2nd Circuit

  • Marcus L. Hunter, Democrat*

Caldwell

Caldwell Parish School Board – District 1

  • "Randy" Rantz, Independent

Caldwell Parish School Board – District 2

  • "Bo" Barton, Republican
  • Timothy Griffin, No Party

Caldwell Parish School Board – District 3

  • Melinda Ballard, Republican

Caldwell Parish School Board – District 4

  • Baron Glass, Independent

Caldwell Parish School Board – District 5

  • Maria Brown Bass, Republican

Caldwell Parish School Board – District 6

  • Johnnie Fallin, Republican

Caldwell Parish School Board – District 7

  • Gary Cassels, Independent

Mayor, Town of Clarks

  • Kyle Crockett, Republican
  • Jessica Morris, No Party

Mayor, Town of Columbia

  • Hannah Cummings Springer, Republican

Mayor, Village of Grayson

  • Kim Kinnison Bandy, Republican

Chief of Police, Village of Grayson

  • "Mitch" Bratton, No Party
  • Rocky Crain, Republican

Aldermen, Town of Clarks (5 to be elected)

  • Taylor Barton, Republican
  • Johnny Edgar, Independent
  • Edward James Gibson, Independent
  • Marilyn Ratcliff, Republican

Council Member, Village of Grayson

  • Hannah Masoner Sinclair, No Party
  • Linda M. Smith, Democrat

East Carroll

Member of School Board – District 1

  • Shirley Fairchild, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 2

  • John Shoemaker, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 3

  • Wanda "Ladybug" Jackson, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 4

  • Jacqueline "Jackie" Folks, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 5

  • Martin "Gene" Edmondson, Independent
  • David Norris, No Party

Mayor, Town of Lake Providence

  • Robert "Bobby" Amacker, Jr., Democrat
  • Jerry Bell, Democrat*
  • Stanley R. Pitts, Democrat

Chief of Police, Town of Lake Providence

  • Joe Campbell, Democrat
  • Leroy Pitts, Jr., Democrat
  • Leroy Threats, Democrat

Aldermen, Town of Lake Providence

  • Sucletter Brown-Crye, Democrat
  • Jason Condrey, Republican
  • Patricia "Pat" Foster Roberson, Democrat
  • Hosie Layton, Democrat
  • Karl Magee, Democrat
  • Donald "Donnie" Meadows, Democrat
  • Catherine Middlebrook, Democrat
  • LaKarven "Karven" Pitts, Democrat
  • James E. Shaw, Democrat

Franklin

Police Juror, District 6

  • W.H. "Howie" Robinson, Republican

City Judge City Court, City of Winnsboro

  • Scott Sartin, Republican

City Marshal City Court, City of Winnsboro

  • Bruce McCarthy, Democrat

Member of the School Board – District 1

  • Eddie Ray Bryan, Democrat
  • John Williams, Jr., Republican

Member of the School Board – District 2

  • Alaina Wallace Nichols, Republican

Member of the School Board – District 3

  • Danny Davis, Republican

Member of the School Board – District 4

  • Richard D. Kelly, Independent

Member of the School Board – District 5

  • Jacqueline Johnson, Democrat

Member of the School Board – District 6

  • Tim W. Eubanks, No Party
  • Justin D. Lord, Independent
  • "Arlie" Walters, Democrat

Member of the School Board – District 7

  • Laquetta Clay Barnes, Democrat
  • Mia Dunn, No Party
  • Glen P. Watkins, Democrat

Constable Justice of the Peace – District 1

  • Paul Till, Republican

Mayor, Town of Wisner

  • Marc McCarty, Republican

Mayor, Village of Baskin

  • Danny Barber, No Party
  • George Layton Curtis, Republican

Mayor, Village of Gilbert

  • "Mike" Stephens, Independent

Chief of Police, Village of Baskin

  • Roger Dale Grayson, Jr., Republican
  • "Mike" Stephenson, Independent

Chief of Police, Village of Gilbert

  • Alvie Vick, Republican

Aldermen, Town of Wisner (5 to be elected)

  • Eliot Britt, Republican
  • Nettie B. Brown, Democrat
  • Jo Meredith Caldwell, Democrat
  • Roger Hilliard, Democrat
  • Cheryl Stephens Jones, Republican

Aldermen, Village of Baskin (3 to be elected)

  • Zane Johnson, Republican
  • Mark Troha, Republican

Aldermen, Village of Gilbert (3 to be elected)

  • Susan McManus Britt, No Party
  • Barbara Ezell, Republican
  • "Randy" Lloyd, No Party

Lincoln

Member of School Board – District 1

  • Willie Washington, Jr., No Party
  • Danielle Williams, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 2

  • David Ferguson, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 3

  • Paul E. Bean, No Party
  • Clark Canterbury, Republican
  • Gloria Miller, No Party

Member of School Board – District 4

  • Donna Doss, No Party

Member of School Board – District 5

  • Danny R. Hancock, No Party

Member of School Board – District 6

  • Joe Mitcham, Jr., Republican

Member of School Board – District 7

  • Ginny Shadoin Canterbury, Republican
  • Stephen Hunter Smith, Republican

Member of School Board – District 8

  • "Gregg" Phillips, Republican

Member of School Board – District 9

  • Lynda Henderson, No Party

Member of School Board – District 10

  • Otha Anders, Democrat
  • Juan Hooper, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 11

  • George Mack, Jr., Democrat

Member of School Board – District 12

  • Debbie Abraham, Independent
  • "Doug" Perry, No Party

Mayor, City of Grambling

  • Alvin Bradley, Democrat
  • Toby B. Bryan, Democrat
  • Leshaun "Yummy" Johnson, No Party
  • Edward R. Jones, Democrat

Mayor, City of Ruston

  • "Ronny" Walker, Republican*

Mayor, Town of Dubach

  • Mona Durrett Wilson, No Party

Mayor, Village of Choudrant

  • Brandon J. Milner, Republican
  • "Bill" Sanderson, Republican

Mayor, Village of Downsville

  • Reggie Skain, Democrat

Mayor, Village of Simsboro

  • Sybil Smalling Foster, Democrat

Chief of Police, Town of Dubach

  • "Don" Dufour, No Party

Chief of Police, Village of Choudrant

  • Willard Sullivan, Republican

Chief of Police, Village of Downsville

  • Earl Roberts, Democrat

Chief of Police, Village of Simsboro

  • Gene Butler, Democrat

Alderman Ward 1, City of Ruston

  • Carolyn Elmore Cage, Democrat

Alderman Ward 2, City of Ruston

  • Angela "Shane" Mayfield, Democrat

Alderman Ward 3, City of Ruston

  • Melanie Lewis, Republican

Alderman Ward 4, City of Ruston

  • John Denny, Republican

Alderman Ward 5, City of Ruston

  • Bruce Siegmund, Independent

Aldermen, Village of Choudrant (3 to be elected)

  • John W. Croswell, Jr., Republican
  • "Rick" Maier, No Party
  • Thomas Patton, Republican

Aldermen, Village of Downsville (3 to be elected)

  • Howard Allen, Republican
  • Sheree Allen, Republican
  • Myron Toft, Republican

Aldermen, Village of Simsboro (3 to be elected)

  • William "Doug" Durrett, Democrat
  • Hazel Tuminello, Republican
  • Jerry White, Republican

Council Member District A, Town of Dubach

  • Ruby Dawson, Democrat

Council Member District B, Town of Dubach

  • "Chris" Moerbe, Republican

Council Member District C, Town of Dubach

  • Mary Billberry, Republican

Council Member District D, Town of Dubach

  • Evelyn Graham, Democrat

Council Member District E, Town of Dubach

  • Monique Roberts, Democrat

Council Members, City of Grambling (5 to be elected)

  • Kerry Blakemore, Democrat
  • John F. Brown, Jr., Democrat
  • Cathy Holmes, Democrat
  • Jerry Lewis, Democrat
  • Aundrea "10-4" Livingston, Democrat
  • Karen Ludley, Democrat
  • Marvin McCarty, Democrat
  • Phyllis Miller, Democrat
  • Devaria Hudson Ponton, Democrat
  • Kia Baldwin Richardson, Democrat
  • Delores Wilkerson Smith, Democrat
  • Garnet Wagner II, No Party

Councilman, Town of Vienna

  • Shannon R. Smith, Republican

Madison

Member of School Board – District 1

  • Jeff Wilson, Republican

Member of School Board – District 2

  • Shelly Crawford, Republican

Member of School Board – District 3

  • Eddie Fountain, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 4

  • Kathy Gultery, No Party
  • Sharon Jackson, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 5

  • Ronnie Groves, Democrat
  • Darrell Sims, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 6

  • Oscar Hamilton, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 7

  • Lisa Johnson, Democrat
  • Cynthia Jones, No Party
  • Glenda Minor-Douglas, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 8

  • Shante' Everett, No Party
  • Rita Hargrove, Republican

Mayor, Village of Mound

  • Tiffany Yerger, Independent

Mayor, Village of Richmond

  • Preston Walker III, Democrat

Chief of Police, Village of Mound

  • David Yerger, Independent

Aldermen, Village of Mound (3 to be elected)

  • Beth Cummins, Republican
  • Andrew Federick, Republican
  • Margaret Yerger, Republican

Aldermen, Village of Richmond (3 to be elected)

  • Walter Cobb, Republican
  • Margaret Leoty, Republican
  • Lamar Walters, Republican

Member of School Board – District 1

  • Karen Travis Diel, No Party

Member of School Board – District 2

  • Louis Edward Melton, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 3

  • John "Robert" Johnson, Jr., Republican
  • Linda Mays Logan, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 4

  • Richard W. "Ricky" Hixon, Republican

Member of School Board – District 5

  • Odis S. Hill, Democrat
  • Debra "Debbie" Wilson, Republican

Member of School Board – District 6

  • Veronica Loche Tappin, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 7

  • Adrin "Pickle" Williams, Democrat

Mayor, Village of Bonita

  • Lee Cleveland, Democrat

Mayor, Village of Collinston

  • Christopher Carter, Democrat

Mayor, Village of Mer Rouge

  • John "Johnny" Mcadams III, Republican

Aldermen, Village of Bonita (3 to be elected)

  • Margarite S. Brown, Democrat
  • Linda Bruce, Democrat
  • Gladdis Glosson, Democrat

Aldermen, Village of Collinston (3 to be elected)

  • Dorothy Bradshaw, Democrat
  • Brenda Fenceroy, Democrat
  • Renee Pates, Democrat

Aldermen, Village of Mer Rouge (3 to be elected)

  • Jeffrey Dixon, Democrat
  • Allen Spires, Republican
  • Bernie Dan Turner, Republican

Ouachita

Member of School Board – District A

  • Karla Bendily, Republican
  • Tommy Comeaux, Republican

Member of School Board – District B

  • Aaron Hoyle, Republican
  • Shere May, Republican

Member of School Board – District C

  • Michael Batey, Republican
  • Samantha Fowler, Republican

Member of School Board – District D

  • Jerry Hicks, Republican

Member of School Board – District F

  • Dabo Graves, Republican
  • Thomas Ngar, Democrat

Member of School Board – District G

  • David Bryant, Republican
  • Reginald Fontana, Jr., Republican
  • Greg Manley, Republican

Member of School Board District 1, City of Monroe

  • Michael Sampagnaro, Republican
  • Rick Saulsberry, Democrat

Member of School Board District 2, City of Monroe

  • Jennifer Haneline, No Party

Member of School Board District 3, City of Monroe

  • William E. "Bill" Wilson, Republican

Member of School Board District 4, City of Monroe

  • Daryll Bell, Democrat
  • Deborah Smith, Democrat

Member of School Board District 5, City of Monroe

  • Betty Ward Cooper, Democrat

Member of School Board District 6, City of Monroe

  • Brandon "BJ" Johnson, Democrat

Member of School Board District 7, City of Monroe

  • Sharon Neal-Greer, Democrat
  • Brenda Shelling, Democrat

Mayor, Town of Sterlington

  • Lucia "Lucy" Holtzclaw, Republican
  • Matt Talbert, Republican
  • Caesar Velasquez, Republican

Chief of Police, Town of Sterlington

  • Barry Bonner, Republican

Aldermen, Town of Sterlington (5 to be elected)

  • Billy Clarkson, Republican
  • Erica Gross, Libertarian
  • Charles Hodnett, Independent
  • Zack Howse, No Party

Richland

Member of School Board District I

  • "Billy" Calvert, No Party
  • Linda Jones, Republican
  • "Joe" May, Independent

Member of School Board District 2

  • William Cleveland, Democrat
  • Eugene Young, Jr., Democrat

Member of School Board District 3

  • Sharon Buie Jones, No Party
  • Reed Trisler, Republican

Member of School Board District 4

  • James Hough, Republican

Member of School Board District 5

  • Georgia "Peaches" Ineichen, Independent

Member of School Board District 6

  • Deanna Hubbard, Independent
  • Marie Lewis, Democrat

Member of School Board District 7

  • Scott McKay, Republican

Member of School Board District 8

  • Emily Ogden, Republican

Member of School Board District 9

  • "Chris" Pruitt, No Party

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace – Ward 2

  • Missy Dorothy Emory, No Party

Constable, Justice of the Peace – Ward 2

  • Cecil Reddick, Republican

Mayor, Town of Delhi

  • "Bob" Benson, No Party
  • J. Lynn Lewis, Democrat
  • Linda Rancher, Democrat
  • Jesse Washington, Democrat
  • Lennon Whitney, Sr., Democrat

Mayor, Town of Mangham

  • Anthony Killian, Democrat

Chief of Police, Town of Delhi

  • Johnny Cleveland, Democrat
  • George Harrison, Democrat
  • Roy Williams, Democrat

Chief of Police, Town of Mangham

  • Perry Fleming, Independent

Aldermen District A, Town of Delhi

  • Larry W. Rancher, Democrat

Aldermen District B, Town of Delhi

  • Carlos Harris, No Party
  • Larry R. Houston, No Party
  • Bernard McDowell, Democrat

Aldermen District C, Town of Delhi

  • Gerald Smith, Democrat

Aldermen District D, Town of Delhi

  • "Nick" Burgess, Independent
  • Donald Morrison, Democrat
  • Todd Spinks, Democrat

Aldermen District E, Town of Delhi

  • "Bill" McKinney, Republican
  • Ellen Oliver, Republican

Aldermen, Town of Mangham

  • Cade Bonvillian, Independent
  • Charlotte Boone, No Party
  • Courtney Brunson, Republican
  • Brandy Dannehl, Republican
  • Andrea Ramsey, Democrat
  • Lenette Romero, Independent
  • Pamela Vaughn, Democrat

Tensas

Member of School Board – District 2

  • Jennifer Burnside, Republican

Member of School Board – District 3

  • George Matthews, Republican

Member of School Board – District 4

  • Annice Miller, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 5

  • Esaw Turner, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 6

  • Joseph Tarver, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 7

  • John L. Turner, Democrat

Mayor, Village of Waterproof

  • Jarrod Bottley, Democrat
  • Annie M. Watson, Democrat

Chief of Police, Town of Newelltown

  • Richard Dunmore, Democrat
  • Desmond "Gump" Ford, Democrat
  • Rocco Furello, Democrat

Aldermen, Town of Waterproof (voters will elect 5)

  • April Clark, No Party
  • Bobby Higginbotham, Democrat
  • Henry J. Jenkins, Democrat
  • Ruby Elaine Scott, Democrat
  • Archie Turner, Jr., Democrat
  • Joseph "Mose" Ward, Democrat

Union

Police Juror – District 9

  • Andrews Ford, Jr., Democrat

Member of School Board – District 1

  • Sharon I. Dixson, Democrat
  • Prenna Jackson, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 2

  • Evelyn Hendricks, Democrat
  • Roger "Little Rock" Reeves, Jr., No Party

Member of School Board – District 3

  • Tommy Bennett, Republican
  • Amy Griffith, Republican

Member of School Board – District 4

  • Judy Mabry, Democrat
  • "Larry" Reeves, Republican

Member of School Board – District 5

  • Shannon Barkley, Republican

Member of School Board – District 6

  • Donna Cranford, Republican

Member of School Board – District 7

  • Sharon Stewart, Republican

Member of School Board – District 8

  • Eula Collins, Democrat

Member of School Board – District 9

  • "Clyde" Hays, Democrat
  • "Gail" Neal, Democrat

Mayor, Town of Bernice

  • Mildred Ferguson, Democrat
  • Larry Jones, Independent

Mayor, Town of Marion

  • Danny A. Smith, Independent

Mayor, Village of Downsville

  • Reggie Skain, Democrat

Mayor, Village of Junction City

  • Charles Hogue, Independent

Chief of Police, Village of Spearsville

  • Karen Sue Black, Republican

Chief of Police, Town of Bernice

  • Terrance Ivory, Independent

Chief of Police, Town of Marion

  • Charles V. Brown, Republican
  • Montral Ferguson, Independent

Chief of Police, Village of Downsville

  • Earl Roberts, Democrat

Chief of Police, Village of Junction City

  • Brian Hux, Independent

Chief of Police, Village of Spearsville

  • Barry Bryan, Republican
  • "Randy" Upshaw, Republican

Alderman – District 1, Town of Bernice

  • Oliver Terral, Democrat

Alderman – District 2, Town of Bernice

  • Lanell George Clubbs, Democrat

Alderman – District 3, Town of Bernice

  • Karen Hall, Democrat

Alderman – District 4, Town of Bernice

  • James "Bobo" Montgomery, Democrat
  • Joanna Ward, Republican

Alderman – District 5, Town of Bernice

  • Amy Pesnell, Democrat

Aldermen, Town of Marion (voters will elect 5)

  • Mark A. Andrews, Republican
  • Rhonda Davis, Democrat
  • Eugene "Bubba" Hoggatt, Republican
  • Erik Redd, No Party
  • Channing Washington, Democrat

Aldermen, Village of Downsville (voters will elect 3)

  • Howard Allen, Republican
  • Sheree Allen, Republican
  • Myron Toft, Independent

Aldermen, Village of Junction City (voters will elect 3)

  • Harold Brantley Cupp, No Party
  • Melvin Smith, Republican
  • Toby Wilson, Republican

Aldermen, Village of Lillie (voters will elect 2)

  • Douglas Bradshaw, Jr., Republican
  • Gay Upshaw, Republican

Aldermen, Village of Spearsville (voters will elect 3)

  • Gwenee Banes, No Party
  • Betty Barron, Republican
  • Zachary Smith, Republican

West Carroll

Member of School Board – District 1

  • Julie Linson, Republican
  • Johnny Smith, Republican

Member of School Board – District 2

  • Tracey Rios, Independent
  • Charles Townsend, Republican

Member of School Board – District 3

  • Todd Smith, No Party

Member of School Board – District 4

  • Erica Brumley, Republican
  • Shane Ray, Republican

Member of School Board – District 5

  • James C. Burrell, Democrat
  • Laura Beth Martin Perkins, Republican

Member of School Board – District 6

  • Cullen Kovac, Republican

Member of School Board – District 7

  • Lea Creech, Republican
  • Marilyn Haley, Independent
  • Truman Smith, Republican

Justice of the Peace: Justice of the Peace District 3

  • Karen Madden, Independent

Mayor, Village of Epps

  • Brittney Clark, Republican
  • Hank Webb, Independent

Mayor, Village of Kilbourne

  • Keith Murray, Republican

Mayor, Village of Pioneer

  • Sonia Reiter, Independent

Chief of Police, Village of Epps

  • Roosevelt Porter, Democrat

Chief of Police, Village of Kilbourne

  • Paul Allen, Republican
  • Archie Haley, No Party
  • Dustin Sanders, Republican

Aldermen, Village of Epps

  • Rosa Fair, Democrat
  • Raymond Hale, Independent
  • Ashley Herrington, Democrat
  • Tina McCandlish, Republican
  • David Muns, Republican
  • Savanna Sims, No Party

Aldermen, Village of Kilbourne

  • Joe L. Allen, Jr., Independent
  • Donal Robinson, Democrat
  • Jerry Thomas, Republican

Aldermen, Village of Pioneer

  • Tamra Gunter, Independent
  • James Tidwell, Independent
  • Clifton Ward, No Party

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Leadership change in Louisiana Special School District

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Superintendent Ernest Garrett III began leading Louisiana’s Special School District in September of 2020, which meant the Louisiana School for the Deaf (LSD) and the School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge were under his authority. But as of Monday, July 25,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued from late summer into fall for eligible children in K-12 schools. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), received federal approval to expand the pandemic EBT program. Each eligible child will receive...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Baskin, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Wisner, LA
Local
Louisiana Elections
KTBS

Is there a teacher shortage in northwest Louisiana?

SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a teacher shortage across the country. Some school districts are hundreds of teachers short headed into a new school year. In Northwest Louisiana, it’s a mixed bag. Some districts are fully staffed, some are not, which is better than other parts of the country....
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Gordon Mckernan speaks on backpack giveaway for Louisiana students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Gordon McKernan sat down with FOX 48 to speak more on his firm’s backpack giveaway; ensuring over 1000 students receive school supplies for this coming year. Where are you from?. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born and raised. What motivated you to do this backpack program?
BATON ROUGE, LA
bossierpress.com

AT&T Fiber Expansion in Louisiana

In partnership with the State, AT&T will undertake a $19 million project to deploy fiber to nearly 9,800 homes and small businesses across the 13 parishes listed below. The technology delivered to these locations will be high-speed fiber optics, capable of symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigs per second. For eligible low-income families, they can receive 100 Mbps service for free when they bundle Access from AT&T with the federal Affordable Connectivity Program benefit.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Smith
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Families Could Be Getting Help for Groceries

Louisiana families struggling to buy groceries is on the way. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is teaming up with the Department of Education to expand the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program to cover the summer months for eligible children in K-12 schools. This is an overall plan to help provide food benefits for the summer months.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Allen Acres

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man’s passion for Louisiana plants and butterflies has led to the creation of a bed and breakfast, where the focus is on nature. Dave McNamara takes us to the tiny town of Pitkin, where the flowers, and butterflies, are in full bloom, in the Heart of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Best Hamburger In SW Louisiana Power Rankings

Who can resist a great burger? That's a rhetorical question because the only correct answer is "no one". tasty burger. stylish hipster woman holding juicy hamburger in hands close up. boho girl with hamburger at street food festival. summertime. summer vacation picnic. space for text. Bogdan Kurylo, ThinkStock Images. I...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Henry J#Senate#Republican#Democrat#Congressional
theadvocate.com

Eight companies look to hire more than 160 employees at LED job fair

Eight companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies, which represent call centers, digital marketing, IT, home health, urgent care, funeral services and education, are looking to fill 162 jobs in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette and Shreveport/Bossier City. Open jobs are in positions such as human resources, accounting/finance, account management, marketing, operations, customer service, project management, business development and administrative assistance.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KNOE TV8

Long lines at Social Security office

When most people are visiting Louisiana they come looking for a certain flavor and style of fare, Louisiana-style comfort food. Shay’s Restaurant in Winnsboro is one place you can find a few different offerings that will satisfy that craving. Six-vehicle crash in West Monroe claims life of 68-year-old woman.
WINNSBORO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
WandaVision
99.9 KTDY

Summer Storms Likely Across South Louisiana Again Today

Mother Nature is very set in her ways and one of the things "she" is very adamant about is balance. You see nature is always seeking to cool what's too hot and heat up what is too cold. Throw in an abundance of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and you'll wish you hadn't left your umbrella in that place you stopped for lunch.
LAFAYETTE, LA
dailyadvent.com

Curious Louisiana: When did LSU integrate its student body?

Murphy Bell, Melvin Patrick, Freya Anderson and Louis Morgan, from left, were the first Black students to attend Robert E. Lee High School in Baton Rouge on Sept. 3, 1963. The following summer, Anderson (now Freya Rivers) attended LSU after winning a federal court case allowing her and other Black students...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The News-Star

The News-Star

1K+
Followers
942
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy