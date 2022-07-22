Here are all the candidates in the Nov. 8 elections in Northeast Louisiana, statewide
Candidates qualified for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election this week across Northeast Louisiana. Seats for state representatives, chief of police and other local races are up for grabs, as are most school board seats.
Some of the races to watch include the senate and state representative for the 5th congressional seat.
Deadline for those seeking to run to qualify for the Nov. 8 election was 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The following candidates have qualified in the 12 parishes in northeast Louisiana. Each race will have one winner, unless otherwise noted. Candidates marked with an asterisk (*) are incumbents running for re-election. Those races with just one qualified candidate, or the same number of candidates as open seats, are considered elected unopposed.
Statewide
U.S. Senator
- Beryl A. Billiot, No Party
- Gary Chambers, Democrat
- Devin Lance Graham, Republican
- "Xan" John, Other
- John Kennedy, Republican*
- W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, No Party
- Bradley McMorris, Independent
- MV "Vinny" Mendoza, Democrat
- "Luke" Mixon, Democrat
- Salvador P. Rodriguez, Democrat
- Aaron C. Sigler, Libertarian
- Syrita Steib, Democrat
- Thomas Wenn, Other
U.S. Representative – 4th Congressional District
- Mike Johnson, Republican*
U.S. Representative – 5th Congressional District
- Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Democrat
- Allen Guillory, Republican
- Walter Earl Huff, Democrat
- Julia Letlow, Republican*
- Hunter Pullen, Republican
Judge, Court of Appeal – 2nd Circuit
- Marcus L. Hunter, Democrat*
Caldwell
Caldwell Parish School Board – District 1
- "Randy" Rantz, Independent
Caldwell Parish School Board – District 2
- "Bo" Barton, Republican
- Timothy Griffin, No Party
Caldwell Parish School Board – District 3
- Melinda Ballard, Republican
Caldwell Parish School Board – District 4
- Baron Glass, Independent
Caldwell Parish School Board – District 5
- Maria Brown Bass, Republican
Caldwell Parish School Board – District 6
- Johnnie Fallin, Republican
Caldwell Parish School Board – District 7
- Gary Cassels, Independent
Mayor, Town of Clarks
- Kyle Crockett, Republican
- Jessica Morris, No Party
Mayor, Town of Columbia
- Hannah Cummings Springer, Republican
Mayor, Village of Grayson
- Kim Kinnison Bandy, Republican
Chief of Police, Village of Grayson
- "Mitch" Bratton, No Party
- Rocky Crain, Republican
Aldermen, Town of Clarks (5 to be elected)
- Taylor Barton, Republican
- Johnny Edgar, Independent
- Edward James Gibson, Independent
- Marilyn Ratcliff, Republican
Council Member, Village of Grayson
- Hannah Masoner Sinclair, No Party
- Linda M. Smith, Democrat
East Carroll
Member of School Board – District 1
- Shirley Fairchild, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 2
- John Shoemaker, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 3
- Wanda "Ladybug" Jackson, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 4
- Jacqueline "Jackie" Folks, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 5
- Martin "Gene" Edmondson, Independent
- David Norris, No Party
Mayor, Town of Lake Providence
- Robert "Bobby" Amacker, Jr., Democrat
- Jerry Bell, Democrat*
- Stanley R. Pitts, Democrat
Chief of Police, Town of Lake Providence
- Joe Campbell, Democrat
- Leroy Pitts, Jr., Democrat
- Leroy Threats, Democrat
Aldermen, Town of Lake Providence
- Sucletter Brown-Crye, Democrat
- Jason Condrey, Republican
- Patricia "Pat" Foster Roberson, Democrat
- Hosie Layton, Democrat
- Karl Magee, Democrat
- Donald "Donnie" Meadows, Democrat
- Catherine Middlebrook, Democrat
- LaKarven "Karven" Pitts, Democrat
- James E. Shaw, Democrat
Franklin
Police Juror, District 6
- W.H. "Howie" Robinson, Republican
City Judge City Court, City of Winnsboro
- Scott Sartin, Republican
City Marshal City Court, City of Winnsboro
- Bruce McCarthy, Democrat
Member of the School Board – District 1
- Eddie Ray Bryan, Democrat
- John Williams, Jr., Republican
Member of the School Board – District 2
- Alaina Wallace Nichols, Republican
Member of the School Board – District 3
- Danny Davis, Republican
Member of the School Board – District 4
- Richard D. Kelly, Independent
Member of the School Board – District 5
- Jacqueline Johnson, Democrat
Member of the School Board – District 6
- Tim W. Eubanks, No Party
- Justin D. Lord, Independent
- "Arlie" Walters, Democrat
Member of the School Board – District 7
- Laquetta Clay Barnes, Democrat
- Mia Dunn, No Party
- Glen P. Watkins, Democrat
Constable Justice of the Peace – District 1
- Paul Till, Republican
Mayor, Town of Wisner
- Marc McCarty, Republican
Mayor, Village of Baskin
- Danny Barber, No Party
- George Layton Curtis, Republican
Mayor, Village of Gilbert
- "Mike" Stephens, Independent
Chief of Police, Village of Baskin
- Roger Dale Grayson, Jr., Republican
- "Mike" Stephenson, Independent
Chief of Police, Village of Gilbert
- Alvie Vick, Republican
Aldermen, Town of Wisner (5 to be elected)
- Eliot Britt, Republican
- Nettie B. Brown, Democrat
- Jo Meredith Caldwell, Democrat
- Roger Hilliard, Democrat
- Cheryl Stephens Jones, Republican
Aldermen, Village of Baskin (3 to be elected)
- Zane Johnson, Republican
- Mark Troha, Republican
Aldermen, Village of Gilbert (3 to be elected)
- Susan McManus Britt, No Party
- Barbara Ezell, Republican
- "Randy" Lloyd, No Party
Lincoln
Member of School Board – District 1
- Willie Washington, Jr., No Party
- Danielle Williams, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 2
- David Ferguson, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 3
- Paul E. Bean, No Party
- Clark Canterbury, Republican
- Gloria Miller, No Party
Member of School Board – District 4
- Donna Doss, No Party
Member of School Board – District 5
- Danny R. Hancock, No Party
Member of School Board – District 6
- Joe Mitcham, Jr., Republican
Member of School Board – District 7
- Ginny Shadoin Canterbury, Republican
- Stephen Hunter Smith, Republican
Member of School Board – District 8
- "Gregg" Phillips, Republican
Member of School Board – District 9
- Lynda Henderson, No Party
Member of School Board – District 10
- Otha Anders, Democrat
- Juan Hooper, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 11
- George Mack, Jr., Democrat
Member of School Board – District 12
- Debbie Abraham, Independent
- "Doug" Perry, No Party
Mayor, City of Grambling
- Alvin Bradley, Democrat
- Toby B. Bryan, Democrat
- Leshaun "Yummy" Johnson, No Party
- Edward R. Jones, Democrat
Mayor, City of Ruston
- "Ronny" Walker, Republican*
Mayor, Town of Dubach
- Mona Durrett Wilson, No Party
Mayor, Village of Choudrant
- Brandon J. Milner, Republican
- "Bill" Sanderson, Republican
Mayor, Village of Downsville
- Reggie Skain, Democrat
Mayor, Village of Simsboro
- Sybil Smalling Foster, Democrat
Chief of Police, Town of Dubach
- "Don" Dufour, No Party
Chief of Police, Village of Choudrant
- Willard Sullivan, Republican
Chief of Police, Village of Downsville
- Earl Roberts, Democrat
Chief of Police, Village of Simsboro
- Gene Butler, Democrat
Alderman Ward 1, City of Ruston
- Carolyn Elmore Cage, Democrat
Alderman Ward 2, City of Ruston
- Angela "Shane" Mayfield, Democrat
Alderman Ward 3, City of Ruston
- Melanie Lewis, Republican
Alderman Ward 4, City of Ruston
- John Denny, Republican
Alderman Ward 5, City of Ruston
- Bruce Siegmund, Independent
Aldermen, Village of Choudrant (3 to be elected)
- John W. Croswell, Jr., Republican
- "Rick" Maier, No Party
- Thomas Patton, Republican
Aldermen, Village of Downsville (3 to be elected)
- Howard Allen, Republican
- Sheree Allen, Republican
- Myron Toft, Republican
Aldermen, Village of Simsboro (3 to be elected)
- William "Doug" Durrett, Democrat
- Hazel Tuminello, Republican
- Jerry White, Republican
Council Member District A, Town of Dubach
- Ruby Dawson, Democrat
Council Member District B, Town of Dubach
- "Chris" Moerbe, Republican
Council Member District C, Town of Dubach
- Mary Billberry, Republican
Council Member District D, Town of Dubach
- Evelyn Graham, Democrat
Council Member District E, Town of Dubach
- Monique Roberts, Democrat
Council Members, City of Grambling (5 to be elected)
- Kerry Blakemore, Democrat
- John F. Brown, Jr., Democrat
- Cathy Holmes, Democrat
- Jerry Lewis, Democrat
- Aundrea "10-4" Livingston, Democrat
- Karen Ludley, Democrat
- Marvin McCarty, Democrat
- Phyllis Miller, Democrat
- Devaria Hudson Ponton, Democrat
- Kia Baldwin Richardson, Democrat
- Delores Wilkerson Smith, Democrat
- Garnet Wagner II, No Party
Councilman, Town of Vienna
- Shannon R. Smith, Republican
Madison
Member of School Board – District 1
- Jeff Wilson, Republican
Member of School Board – District 2
- Shelly Crawford, Republican
Member of School Board – District 3
- Eddie Fountain, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 4
- Kathy Gultery, No Party
- Sharon Jackson, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 5
- Ronnie Groves, Democrat
- Darrell Sims, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 6
- Oscar Hamilton, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 7
- Lisa Johnson, Democrat
- Cynthia Jones, No Party
- Glenda Minor-Douglas, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 8
- Shante' Everett, No Party
- Rita Hargrove, Republican
Mayor, Village of Mound
- Tiffany Yerger, Independent
Mayor, Village of Richmond
- Preston Walker III, Democrat
Chief of Police, Village of Mound
- David Yerger, Independent
Aldermen, Village of Mound (3 to be elected)
- Beth Cummins, Republican
- Andrew Federick, Republican
- Margaret Yerger, Republican
Aldermen, Village of Richmond (3 to be elected)
- Walter Cobb, Republican
- Margaret Leoty, Republican
- Lamar Walters, Republican
Member of School Board – District 1
- Karen Travis Diel, No Party
Member of School Board – District 2
- Louis Edward Melton, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 3
- John "Robert" Johnson, Jr., Republican
- Linda Mays Logan, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 4
- Richard W. "Ricky" Hixon, Republican
Member of School Board – District 5
- Odis S. Hill, Democrat
- Debra "Debbie" Wilson, Republican
Member of School Board – District 6
- Veronica Loche Tappin, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 7
- Adrin "Pickle" Williams, Democrat
Mayor, Village of Bonita
- Lee Cleveland, Democrat
Mayor, Village of Collinston
- Christopher Carter, Democrat
Mayor, Village of Mer Rouge
- John "Johnny" Mcadams III, Republican
Aldermen, Village of Bonita (3 to be elected)
- Margarite S. Brown, Democrat
- Linda Bruce, Democrat
- Gladdis Glosson, Democrat
Aldermen, Village of Collinston (3 to be elected)
- Dorothy Bradshaw, Democrat
- Brenda Fenceroy, Democrat
- Renee Pates, Democrat
Aldermen, Village of Mer Rouge (3 to be elected)
- Jeffrey Dixon, Democrat
- Allen Spires, Republican
- Bernie Dan Turner, Republican
Ouachita
Member of School Board – District A
- Karla Bendily, Republican
- Tommy Comeaux, Republican
Member of School Board – District B
- Aaron Hoyle, Republican
- Shere May, Republican
Member of School Board – District C
- Michael Batey, Republican
- Samantha Fowler, Republican
Member of School Board – District D
- Jerry Hicks, Republican
Member of School Board – District F
- Dabo Graves, Republican
- Thomas Ngar, Democrat
Member of School Board – District G
- David Bryant, Republican
- Reginald Fontana, Jr., Republican
- Greg Manley, Republican
Member of School Board District 1, City of Monroe
- Michael Sampagnaro, Republican
- Rick Saulsberry, Democrat
Member of School Board District 2, City of Monroe
- Jennifer Haneline, No Party
Member of School Board District 3, City of Monroe
- William E. "Bill" Wilson, Republican
Member of School Board District 4, City of Monroe
- Daryll Bell, Democrat
- Deborah Smith, Democrat
Member of School Board District 5, City of Monroe
- Betty Ward Cooper, Democrat
Member of School Board District 6, City of Monroe
- Brandon "BJ" Johnson, Democrat
Member of School Board District 7, City of Monroe
- Sharon Neal-Greer, Democrat
- Brenda Shelling, Democrat
Mayor, Town of Sterlington
- Lucia "Lucy" Holtzclaw, Republican
- Matt Talbert, Republican
- Caesar Velasquez, Republican
Chief of Police, Town of Sterlington
- Barry Bonner, Republican
Aldermen, Town of Sterlington (5 to be elected)
- Billy Clarkson, Republican
- Erica Gross, Libertarian
- Charles Hodnett, Independent
- Zack Howse, No Party
Richland
Member of School Board District I
- "Billy" Calvert, No Party
- Linda Jones, Republican
- "Joe" May, Independent
Member of School Board District 2
- William Cleveland, Democrat
- Eugene Young, Jr., Democrat
Member of School Board District 3
- Sharon Buie Jones, No Party
- Reed Trisler, Republican
Member of School Board District 4
- James Hough, Republican
Member of School Board District 5
- Georgia "Peaches" Ineichen, Independent
Member of School Board District 6
- Deanna Hubbard, Independent
- Marie Lewis, Democrat
Member of School Board District 7
- Scott McKay, Republican
Member of School Board District 8
- Emily Ogden, Republican
Member of School Board District 9
- "Chris" Pruitt, No Party
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace – Ward 2
- Missy Dorothy Emory, No Party
Constable, Justice of the Peace – Ward 2
- Cecil Reddick, Republican
Mayor, Town of Delhi
- "Bob" Benson, No Party
- J. Lynn Lewis, Democrat
- Linda Rancher, Democrat
- Jesse Washington, Democrat
- Lennon Whitney, Sr., Democrat
Mayor, Town of Mangham
- Anthony Killian, Democrat
Chief of Police, Town of Delhi
- Johnny Cleveland, Democrat
- George Harrison, Democrat
- Roy Williams, Democrat
Chief of Police, Town of Mangham
- Perry Fleming, Independent
Aldermen District A, Town of Delhi
- Larry W. Rancher, Democrat
Aldermen District B, Town of Delhi
- Carlos Harris, No Party
- Larry R. Houston, No Party
- Bernard McDowell, Democrat
Aldermen District C, Town of Delhi
- Gerald Smith, Democrat
Aldermen District D, Town of Delhi
- "Nick" Burgess, Independent
- Donald Morrison, Democrat
- Todd Spinks, Democrat
Aldermen District E, Town of Delhi
- "Bill" McKinney, Republican
- Ellen Oliver, Republican
Aldermen, Town of Mangham
- Cade Bonvillian, Independent
- Charlotte Boone, No Party
- Courtney Brunson, Republican
- Brandy Dannehl, Republican
- Andrea Ramsey, Democrat
- Lenette Romero, Independent
- Pamela Vaughn, Democrat
Tensas
Member of School Board – District 2
- Jennifer Burnside, Republican
Member of School Board – District 3
- George Matthews, Republican
Member of School Board – District 4
- Annice Miller, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 5
- Esaw Turner, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 6
- Joseph Tarver, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 7
- John L. Turner, Democrat
Mayor, Village of Waterproof
- Jarrod Bottley, Democrat
- Annie M. Watson, Democrat
Chief of Police, Town of Newelltown
- Richard Dunmore, Democrat
- Desmond "Gump" Ford, Democrat
- Rocco Furello, Democrat
Aldermen, Town of Waterproof (voters will elect 5)
- April Clark, No Party
- Bobby Higginbotham, Democrat
- Henry J. Jenkins, Democrat
- Ruby Elaine Scott, Democrat
- Archie Turner, Jr., Democrat
- Joseph "Mose" Ward, Democrat
Union
Police Juror – District 9
- Andrews Ford, Jr., Democrat
Member of School Board – District 1
- Sharon I. Dixson, Democrat
- Prenna Jackson, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 2
- Evelyn Hendricks, Democrat
- Roger "Little Rock" Reeves, Jr., No Party
Member of School Board – District 3
- Tommy Bennett, Republican
- Amy Griffith, Republican
Member of School Board – District 4
- Judy Mabry, Democrat
- "Larry" Reeves, Republican
Member of School Board – District 5
- Shannon Barkley, Republican
Member of School Board – District 6
- Donna Cranford, Republican
Member of School Board – District 7
- Sharon Stewart, Republican
Member of School Board – District 8
- Eula Collins, Democrat
Member of School Board – District 9
- "Clyde" Hays, Democrat
- "Gail" Neal, Democrat
Mayor, Town of Bernice
- Mildred Ferguson, Democrat
- Larry Jones, Independent
Mayor, Town of Marion
- Danny A. Smith, Independent
Mayor, Village of Downsville
- Reggie Skain, Democrat
Mayor, Village of Junction City
- Charles Hogue, Independent
Chief of Police, Village of Spearsville
- Karen Sue Black, Republican
Chief of Police, Town of Bernice
- Terrance Ivory, Independent
Chief of Police, Town of Marion
- Charles V. Brown, Republican
- Montral Ferguson, Independent
Chief of Police, Village of Downsville
- Earl Roberts, Democrat
Chief of Police, Village of Junction City
- Brian Hux, Independent
Chief of Police, Village of Spearsville
- Barry Bryan, Republican
- "Randy" Upshaw, Republican
Alderman – District 1, Town of Bernice
- Oliver Terral, Democrat
Alderman – District 2, Town of Bernice
- Lanell George Clubbs, Democrat
Alderman – District 3, Town of Bernice
- Karen Hall, Democrat
Alderman – District 4, Town of Bernice
- James "Bobo" Montgomery, Democrat
- Joanna Ward, Republican
Alderman – District 5, Town of Bernice
- Amy Pesnell, Democrat
Aldermen, Town of Marion (voters will elect 5)
- Mark A. Andrews, Republican
- Rhonda Davis, Democrat
- Eugene "Bubba" Hoggatt, Republican
- Erik Redd, No Party
- Channing Washington, Democrat
Aldermen, Village of Downsville (voters will elect 3)
- Howard Allen, Republican
- Sheree Allen, Republican
- Myron Toft, Independent
Aldermen, Village of Junction City (voters will elect 3)
- Harold Brantley Cupp, No Party
- Melvin Smith, Republican
- Toby Wilson, Republican
Aldermen, Village of Lillie (voters will elect 2)
- Douglas Bradshaw, Jr., Republican
- Gay Upshaw, Republican
Aldermen, Village of Spearsville (voters will elect 3)
- Gwenee Banes, No Party
- Betty Barron, Republican
- Zachary Smith, Republican
West Carroll
Member of School Board – District 1
- Julie Linson, Republican
- Johnny Smith, Republican
Member of School Board – District 2
- Tracey Rios, Independent
- Charles Townsend, Republican
Member of School Board – District 3
- Todd Smith, No Party
Member of School Board – District 4
- Erica Brumley, Republican
- Shane Ray, Republican
Member of School Board – District 5
- James C. Burrell, Democrat
- Laura Beth Martin Perkins, Republican
Member of School Board – District 6
- Cullen Kovac, Republican
Member of School Board – District 7
- Lea Creech, Republican
- Marilyn Haley, Independent
- Truman Smith, Republican
Justice of the Peace: Justice of the Peace District 3
- Karen Madden, Independent
Mayor, Village of Epps
- Brittney Clark, Republican
- Hank Webb, Independent
Mayor, Village of Kilbourne
- Keith Murray, Republican
Mayor, Village of Pioneer
- Sonia Reiter, Independent
Chief of Police, Village of Epps
- Roosevelt Porter, Democrat
Chief of Police, Village of Kilbourne
- Paul Allen, Republican
- Archie Haley, No Party
- Dustin Sanders, Republican
Aldermen, Village of Epps
- Rosa Fair, Democrat
- Raymond Hale, Independent
- Ashley Herrington, Democrat
- Tina McCandlish, Republican
- David Muns, Republican
- Savanna Sims, No Party
Aldermen, Village of Kilbourne
- Joe L. Allen, Jr., Independent
- Donal Robinson, Democrat
- Jerry Thomas, Republican
Aldermen, Village of Pioneer
- Tamra Gunter, Independent
- James Tidwell, Independent
- Clifton Ward, No Party
