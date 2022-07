Get Out is one of the most important movies of the 21st century. It is frightening, topical, and funny. On a personal level, it provided me with one of the greatest theater going experiences of my life. I saw the movie in a sold out theater on opening night. As the chaotic final moments came to a crescendo, the audience roared with applause and approval. Sure, there were sniffles after the snap in Infinity War, but Get Out provided a genuine emotional outburst unlike anything I have ever seen in a movie theater.

