Danielle Fishel hilariously recreates her 'Donut in the Sky' scene from 'Boy Meets World'

Some poetry is just timeless!

When things are a bit crazy, sometimes a little nostalgia can make everything better, and Danielle Fishel gave us the dose we didn't know we needed. Many of us know Fishel for playing Topanga Lawrence on the '90s sitcom, "Boy Meets World." Recently, she shared a reenactment of Topanga's performance arts poem titled "Donut in the Sky." The hilarious reenactment, posted to her Podcast's Instagram page, is performed side by side with the original clip, complete with the red lipstick scribble on her face.

If you were a preteen in the '90s then you're likely well acquainted with the original "Boy Meets World," which included all of Topanga's random ideas, Cory's eye rolls and Shawn's hair flips, and let's not forget Mr. Feeny. The show quickly became a classic, with just about every preteen in America feeling like the trio were their good friends that happened to live in the television. Growing up with them, we were going through some of the same things at the same time. Fishel fully committed to the reenactment donning a lace dress over leggings and lace-up boots to take us back to the beginning of a cultural phenomenon.

Fishel co-hosts a podcast called "Pod Meets World" with Rider Strong, who played Shawn, Cory's best friend, and Will Friedle who played Eric, Cory's older brother, on the popular teen sitcom. The podcast focuses on the three of them watching "Boy Meets World" from the beginning, which is why Fishel felt the need to channel her inner Topanga as they talked about her introduction on the show.

We won't solve world issues with "Donut in the Sky" but some poems and some performances are timeless in providing a little comical relief. I, for one, can't wait to see what scene they decide to recreate next.

Experts of science and religion come together to talk psychedelics in a free online series

We are living in a renaissance of psychedelic research, no doubt about it…particularly when it comes to medical treatment. Psilocybin and MDMA are being used to alleviate depression and post traumatic stress disorder. Ayahuasca retreats continue to become more popular as healing centers. Even my go-to yoga spot now offers a “Microdose Flow Night.” What a time to be alive.

And yet, as plant medicine makes its way back into the mainstream of our modern world, traditional spiritual wisdom often seems to get lost, even dismissed, from the conversation. But what if there were a way to blend new and old ways of thinking?

Graduate Theological Union (GTU) is a world leader in the study of religion and theology. Their new virtual learning program, GTUx, is a is a vibrant home for the exploration of spirituality and activism through online learning opportunities, all inspired by experts of spiritual, ethical, cultural and social fields.

GTUx recently launched “Psychedelics and Religion”—a first-of-its-kind online program that explores the inherent (but often overlooked) relationship between spirituality and science in hallucinogens. Plus, it’s completely free to sign up.

Psychedelics and Religion Part I | gtu.edu/xwww.youtube.com

GTUx’s “Psychedelics and Religion, Part 1” has nine easy-to-watch modules offering in-depth conversations from leading scholars in both religious and medical fields, including Michael Pollan, Celina De Leon, Ayize Jama-Everett, and many others.

The content is practical for a general audience, and particularly for those interested in using plant medicine in holistic ways.

Brian Anderson, Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF General Hospital, and one of the GTUx speakers considers it paramount to incorporate spiritual knowledge from ancient practices into the medical use of psychedelics. This is important even if the person taking these substances doesn’t label themselves as religious.

“Survey data suggests that people who identified as atheist or agnostic after having a high dose psychedelic experience might change…having some form of new spiritual beliefs or convictions that they did not have before. This is something I've certainly seen in a number of people,” he shared with Upworthy.

Clinical settings generally lack frameworks to better understand these profound experiences in what many might call the “mystical” realm. It’s sort of like being dropped into a brand new country without a map or translator.

Religious scholars, however, are fluent in mystical language. Dr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU, and panel leader, hopes that their contribution might reinstill a sense of “awe” into our modern view of psychedelics, in the fullest sense of the term.

“There's a really desperate need to slow down and think carefully and critically about what it means to tap into these very powerful substances that are associated with very rich cultural traditions and to not take that lightly,” he explained.

“I think that people who study the histories and phenomenologies of religion and spirituality are importantly situated to help us think more carefully and critically about where we are and where we're going in relation to psychedelics.”

Participants of “Psychedelics and Religion” will learn about psychedelics in relation to mysticism, mental health, and chaplaincy, and how to better integrate their profound transformational experiences into everyday life. By the end of the program, they might discover that when it comes to plant medicine, science and spirituality actually do complement one another.

Part 1 of this free online offering is already available, which you can check out by clicking here. It's guaranteed to be a good trip.

Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her

Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup.

Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied.

You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.

Mariandrea Villegas may be tiny, but she packs a mighty amount of energy, skill, coordination and x-factor into her dancing. Oh and joy. Did I mention joy?

Singing trio of cousins gets Dolly Parton's seal of approval for 'Jolene'-inspired song

A brilliant new take.

Miss the bygone era of three-girl bands? Then meet Chapel Hart, a trio of country-singing cousins (two sisters and a first cousin) from Mississippi who recently appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” They not only wowed judges and earned a Golden Buzzer—they also caught the eyes of one of country music’s most beloved superstars.

The trio delighted audiences with “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” an original song inspired by their absolute favorite singer—and suggestion for the next president—Dolly Parton.

In this version, rather than pleading with Jolene to not steal the man away, Chapel Hart hilariously decides that, on second thoughts, “he don’t mean much to me," so Jolene can go ahead and take him. If that’s not the epitome of classic-with-a-twist, then I don’t know what is.

To add to their already glorious victory (with all judges plus host Terry Crews hitting the buzzer to take them onto the next round), Chapel Hart’s charming, infectious performance was seen by the Queen of Nashville herself.

Richard Dreyfuss shared intimate photos of the moment he realized his son had a congenital disorder

"The most traumatic and emotional moment of my life was on June 14 1986."

Actor Richard Dreyfuss (star of “Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”) shared intimate photos of the birth of his son Ben that showed the shock and confusion parents experience when realizing their newborn has a birth abnormality.

On June 14, 1986, Dreyfuss and his wife Jeramie Rain had their second child and they could tell something was wrong shortly after his delivery. “Your eyes are not the same,” Ben would later write about his birth. “One is blue, the other is grey. One is hiding under a partially opened eye-lid; the other is extending far beyond it, like a potato exploding out of an egg cup.”

It was the “most traumatic and emotional moment of my life,” Richard wrote on Twitter. “My wife Jeramie gave birth to our second amazing child. And, as these pictures show, we slowly realized there was a problem with our son.”