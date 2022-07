Hopkinsville native Jan Oglesby has been hired as the new marketing and events coordinator for the City of Hopkinsville. A Christian County High School graduate, Oglesby has been a marketing and events specialist for a variety of firms over her career, and returns to Hopkinsville within the Division of Parks and Recreation to concentrate primarily on programming and marketing for the Hopkinsville Sportsplex.

