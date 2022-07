CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few showers and downpours can’t be ruled out for the rest of the day. Any rain today should be brief in nature with the best chance of rain inland this afternoon. The chance of rain will stay lower than normal with above average temperatures through the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 90s later this week with a heat index between 105-110° Thursday through the weekend. Stay cool! If you are heading to the beach use caution. There’s a moderate risk of rip currents up and down the South Carolina coast.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO