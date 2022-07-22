ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Local Student Collecting Back-to-School Clothes for Foster Teens

By Josh Popichak
sauconsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re someone who thinks teenagers today are unwilling to help others, 16-year-old Dana Passerman of Lower Saucon Township is on a mission that will prove you wrong. With support from her parents, Gina and David, Dana has been collecting new and gently used boys and girls clothing for a pop-up...

sauconsource.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem ranked among Top 100 Best Places to Live in America

Bethlehem is being named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. Livability.com, a website ranking the nation’s most livable small and mid-sized cities, included Bethlehem after considering such factors as economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, and health care. Livability examined more than 2,300 cities (with a population under 500,000) based on more than 50 data points before grouping them into categories for its data-driven analysis.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Central Bucks School Board Passes Controversial Policy Change That Could Lead To Book Bans

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Protestors were loud and their message was clear. They wanted a controversial book screening policy voted down in Bucks County. But on Tuesday evening, the Central Bucks school board passed it, 6-3. Supporters say it’s to protect students while others call it a book ban. Parents and teachers were crammed inside the school board meeting, voicing their opinions all night. Many who left the meeting felt upset and defeated. It was a packed house as the Central Bucks School Board voted in favor to change its book policy. While some were thrilled it passed, others were angry. The school board introduced...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Best Amusement Parks: A Thrill Seeker’s Guide

Pennsylvania is home to some of the best amusement parks in the country. If you’re looking for a thrill, you’ll find it at one of these parks. From coasters that will make your heart race to water rides that will soak you to the bone, Pennsylvania’s amusement parks have something for everyone. So put on your sunscreen and get ready for some fun!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

2 Lehigh Valley hospitals rank in state’s top 10 in annual U.S. News report

Two Lehigh Valley hospitals were named two of the top 10 in the state in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 list of the best hospitals. Both Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest and St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill made Pennsylvania’s top-10 list, coming in at No. 7 and tied for No. 8, respectively. Last year, the former was ranked at No. 5, while St. Luke’s climbed one spot this year from ninth last year.
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
Mercury

PLANNING AHEAD: A brief guide to the Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax [Column]

The Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax has been the subject of much discussion and controversy over the years, at least among my clients and potential clients. Since there have been so many questions requiring response I thought it would be helpful to jot down some of the basic concepts and provide a brief guide to navigate the system. By the way, you should never rely merely on a summary to answer all the questions you might have. Here it is.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Controversy: Camden Grandmother Recalls Similar Experience Involving Snub From Character

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Sesame Place in Bucks County is getting national attention after a viral video allegedly shows a costumed character ignoring two Black girls. The family believes the snub was racially motivated, sparking controversy across the nation. The video went viral last week and now CBS3 is hearing from a grandmother who says she had a similar experience at the theme park. “The picture speaks for itself, she just turned around the other way and I just snapped the picture,” Gloria Alford said. It’s a moment frozen in time. A memory a Camden grandmother says she would rather forget. “I’m glad it’s...
CAMDEN, NJ
sauconsource.com

Man Accused of Trespassing at Abandoned Home

A local man has been charged with Felony 3 criminal trespassing, after police say he entered an abandoned home in Lower Saucon Township “to hang out” in June. According to a township police department Crimewatch post, 19-year-old Brady Mitchell Waterman of Hellertown was arrested and charged after police investigated “a report of tire tracks in a driveway and also a vehicle leaving the garage of an abandoned home in the 2700 block of Imperial Crest (Lane).”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

A Tragic Event In Philadelphia’s Gayborhood

On April 16th, 41 year old Eric Pope, a customer of Tabu Nightclub, was escorted out of the building for intoxication. Camera footage of the subsequent incident shows Tabu bouncer Kenneth Frye walking over to Pope as he danced in the street and punching him, knocking him to the ground unconscious. Pope was taken to Jefferson Hospital and eventually placed on life support. He died days later as a result of his injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wkok.com

Thousands Mourn Decorated Hero Thursday in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL – Thousands of people are mourning the loss of a heroic veteran in Mount Carmel. Decorated US Army veteran Ronald Spangler Jr. died in a crash on his way to work last week. The crash was on I-81 in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County. Spangler was honored...
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
gridphilly.com

Op-ed: The SCEE Attempt to Sell Boy Scout Tract a Violation of Trust

Fourteen years ago, I began stewarding portions of land in the Upper Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. At the outset, it was a mere 2,400 square feet in the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education (SCEE) organic community garden plots. I worked shoulder to shoulder with SCEE staff and fellow gardeners to clear invaders from fence lines and to run vital waterlines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Area Hospitals Land Among Top In Country For Specialty Care: US News And World Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Philadelphia area hospitals have been ranked among the best in the country for certain specialties. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania — Penn Presbyterian is listed as the country’s 13th best hospital, in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Hospitals ranking. The hospital also ranked No. 8 in the country specializing in cancer, No. 17 in cardiology & heart surgery No. 23 in diabetes and endocrinology, No. 11 in Ears, Nose and Throat, No. 15 in Gastroenterology and GI surgery, No. 17 in Geriatrics, No. 15 in Neurology and Neurosurgery, No. 8 in pulmonology and lung surgery, and No. 21 in urlogy. Some hospitals falling under the Thomas Jefferson Hospital umbrella also ranked high for certain specialty care. Wills Eye Hospital landed No. 2 in the best ophthalmology hospitals. Rothman Orthopedics was ranked No. 7 in the country. The top three hospitals overall in the country are the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and NYU Langone Hospitals in New York.
HEALTH SERVICES

