Naperville, IL

Demolition of Former Kroehler YMCA Begins, But Some Pieces Preserved

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the end of an era, as demolition work on the more than 110-year-old former Kroehler YMCA building has begun. But the building’s history will live on in part, thanks to some preservation efforts. Pieces Of Preservation. The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago closed the facility at 34...

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

CASA of River Valley Advocates for Abused & Neglected Kids

CASA of River Valley has a mission to draw from community resources to provide and support advocates, whose goal is to reduce the physical, emotional, intellectual, and social impacts of abuse and neglect experienced by children involved in the Will and Grundy County Judicial Systems due to no fault of their own. They do this by recruiting and training volunteers to act as the voice of the child, provide needed information to the court, and work toward a more restorative juvenile court process.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wanderwisdom.com

Exploring Pilcher Park in Joliet, Illinois

Lisa lives near Pilcher Park and loves accessing the park to explore nature and wildlife. Pilcher Park is located on land that used to belong to the Higginbotham family, who settled the area in the early 1800s. Hickory Creek, which runs through the forest preserve, also ran directly through the Higginbotham family farm. Harlow Higginbotham sold the acreage to Robert Pilcher in 1920, who then turned around and donated the land to the Joliet Park District. It is located on the outskirts of the Chicago metropolitan area.
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

Providing free furniture to Chicagoans in need

The Chicago Furniture Bank is on a mission to bring comfort and dignity to people who are struggling. Here to talk about a special partnership between the Chicago Furniture Bank and Walter E. Smithe Is Andrew Witherspoon and Maureen Smithe. 312-752-0211.
wjol.com

Shorewood: Clean Up Will Take Time Following Massive Fertilizer Fire Last Week

Edgewater retention pond, dead fish from water runoff following Tri-County Stockdale fire in Shorewood. The Village of Shorewood asking people not fish in ponds near the fertilizer fire last week at Tri-County Stockdale until the all clear is given. Water runoff has killed fish in at least one pond. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says sandbags were used to stop water runoff into the DuPage River. Nearly 1-million gallons of water was used to douse the fire that demolished Tri-County Stockdale on Tuesday, July 19th. The business sold fertilizer, weed and feed. No one was injured and animals inside were saved. Local, state and federal agencies have been on site for the clean-up.
SHOREWOOD, IL
bhhschicago.com

116 S Prospect Street

Welcome home! As you go through the front door, you will enjoy the natural light in the living room as well as the OPEN CONCEPT layout of the kitchen and dining areas. In the kitchen, you have plenty of cabinet space, solid surface counter tops, a nice bay window with a view of the front yard, and NEW stainless-steel appliances. The adjacent dining room provides access to a SCREENED IN PORCH that is perfect to entertain friends and family. You will notice the sloped ceilings throughout the home provide a sense of amplitude and enhance the natural light, complementing the FRESHLY PAINTED walls and beautifully refinished HARDWOOD floors. Newer windows will help make this an energy efficient home. There are three bedrooms in the main floor with nice closet space each. A full UPDATED BATHROOM completes the main floor of the house. But wait! there is a FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT for you to enjoy. Down a flight of stairs, you will find a large recreation room, as well as an area that could be used as family room. Next to this area, there is another newly UPDATED BATHROOM. A very spacious laundry room with plenty of room for storage and NEW washer and dryer complete the finished basement. In addition to the screened porch, the back yard is very large and FULLY FENCED for privacy. And YES, there's more...at the back of the yard you will find a 21x23 enclosed space that will be great as a work room or just additional storage. The location cannot be beat! This home is blocks from the College Ave Metra station, Hoffman Park and Triangle Park. Here, you will have the convenience of being very close to both downtown Wheaton and Glen Ellyn while living in a quiet street lined with mature trees. Award-winning SD 200 schools complete the package. This home is also available as a rent-to-own.
WHEATON, IL
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

