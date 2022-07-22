ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Terry McCall, 71, of Clarksville

By News Edge Newsroom
 4 days ago

Memorial services for 71-year-old Terry McCall, of Clarksville, will be at...

Roger William Holloway, 90, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 90-year-old Roger William Holloway, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10:30 Thursday morning at Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the service Thursday. Adams & Sons Mortuary of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Judy Reding, 63, of Guthrie

Funeral services for 63-year-old Judy Reding of Guthrie will be Friday, July 29, at 1pm at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery in Guthrie. Visitation will be Friday morning at 11.
GUTHRIE, KY
Marilyn Francis, 82 of Cadiz

A celebration of life will be held for 82-year-old Marilyn Ruth Tucker Francis of Cadiz on Sunday, July 31 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pugh Flat Baptist Church Cemetery. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include:. Two Daughters- Diane Hampton of Cadiz and Wendy (Skipper) Sugg...
CADIZ, KY
Details Released In Hopkinsville Shooting

Police have released more details about a shooting that happened on East 3rd Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to East 3rd Street around 7:36 am for 65-year-old Kathy Jackson that was shot in the leg and to Liberty Street for 53-year-old Ronald Young that had been shot in the hand.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Two People Injured In Hopkinsville Shooting

Authorities are investigating after two people have been shot in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Personnel have been called to East 3rd Street for a woman that was shot and Liberty Street for a man that had been shot. They are both being taken to waiting helicopters that will...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Oglesby Joins Hopkinsville Parks & Recreation Crew

Hopkinsville native Jan Oglesby has been hired as the new marketing and events coordinator for the City of Hopkinsville. A Christian County High School graduate, Oglesby has been a marketing and events specialist for a variety of firms over her career, and returns to Hopkinsville within the Division of Parks and Recreation to concentrate primarily on programming and marketing for the Hopkinsville Sportsplex.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Museums of Hopkinsville Announces Upcoming Events

The Museums of Hopkinsville’s new program, Tombstone Tuesdays, is returning tonight at Pioneer Cemetery. Museum Director Alissa Keller says she plans to continue the program through the rest of the summer and into fall. This evening will be the second Tombstone Tuesday so far. Keller will also be hosting...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Butts Named Among Kentucky Gazette’s 2022 Notable Women

For more than 30 years, Trigg County’s Sharon Butts has been well established in the ongoings of local and regional economic development. Those years of service were recently recognized at a high level, when the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council associate director returned to her desk — only to find an ornate press release and etched hardware noting she’d been named to Kentucky Gazette’s 2022 Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Produce Truck In Trigg County Wednesday Morning

The Helping Hands Organization will coordinate with Feeding Kentucky to provide produce to those in need Wednesday morning. Helping Hands Chairman K.G. Ariagno says the truck will be filled with needed food for people in the community. Ariagno says the truck is scheduled to arrive mid-morning. She adds the produce...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Three Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash

A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Bradley Turner was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a ditch causing the car to overturn coming to a rest on its top.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Former Deputy Mike Manzanares Seeking Sheriff’s Post

Former Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Manzanares is one of four people who have filed their intent to appear as a write-in candidate in the November general election for Trigg County sheriff. Manzanares has 27 years of law enforcement experience that began as an auxiliary officer at the Christian...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Trigg County’s Gala Of Tables In Need Of Sponsors

Plans are underway for Trigg County Public School’s Gala of Tables, with more sponsorships needed. Sarah Elliot with Trigg administration says the annual event is a special way to welcome employees back for the new school year. Businesses, organizations, churches or individuals are able to sponsor a table for...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Nashville Woman Charged With Drug Possession

A Nashville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a report of a suspicious person on Hospitality Lane in Cadiz Saturday night. Cadiz Police say 35-year-old Noura Jackson was removing everything out of her vehicle in a parking lot and when law enforcement arrived they could see marijuana in her belongings. She stated the marijuana was not hers, but later told law enforcement that the cocaine, marijuana, prescription medicines, and drug paraphernalia found in her belongings were hers.
CADIZ, KY
McLean County Man Charged After Disturbance

A Livermore man was charged with fleeing from police after a disturbance in downtown Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Issaac Wootton was located on East 9th Street and fled on foot from law enforcement through a busy intersection before being stopped on South Main Street. Police say Wootton continued to resist arrest and was tased before being taken into custody.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Lelan Statom Returns as Emcee of Forgiveness Luncheon

NASHVILLE, TN — Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, is pleased to announce this year’s host for the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon on Tuesday, October 11. Returning to serve as emcee of the 2022 event is Emmy Award winning meteorologist Lelan Statom.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police investigate 2 slayings at gas stations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred at gas stations Friday night. Police said the first killing at a Thornton’s station at 7:25 p.m. was a “targeted murder,” according to a media release. A gunman shot and killed 23-year-old Kentrail Williams at the station on Eagle View Boulevard. Police said the gunman waited until Williams exited the store and opened fire, then fled in a white sedan. Williams died shortly after arriving at a hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN

