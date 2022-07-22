ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crofton, KY

Alan Michael Young, 39, of Crofton

By News Edge Newsroom
wkdzradio.com
 4 days ago

Graveside services for 39-year-old Alan Michael Young,...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Roger William Holloway, 90, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 90-year-old Roger William Holloway, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10:30 Thursday morning at Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the service Thursday. Adams & Sons Mortuary of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Marilyn Francis, 82 of Cadiz

A celebration of life will be held for 82-year-old Marilyn Ruth Tucker Francis of Cadiz on Sunday, July 31 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pugh Flat Baptist Church Cemetery. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include:. Two Daughters- Diane Hampton of Cadiz and Wendy (Skipper) Sugg...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Judy Reding, 63, of Guthrie

Funeral services for 63-year-old Judy Reding of Guthrie will be Friday, July 29, at 1pm at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery in Guthrie. Visitation will be Friday morning at 11.
GUTHRIE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Shooting

Police have released more details about a shooting that happened on East 3rd Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to East 3rd Street around 7:36 am for 65-year-old Kathy Jackson that was shot in the leg and to Liberty Street for 53-year-old Ronald Young that had been shot in the hand.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Crofton, KY
Crofton, KY
Obituaries
Hopkinsville, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Tuesday Morning Hopkinsville Shooting

Authorities are investigating an incident in which two people were shot in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to East 3rd Street around 7:36am for a woman that was shot in the leg and to Liberty Street for a man that had been shot in the hand.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oglesby Joins Hopkinsville Parks & Recreation Crew

Hopkinsville native Jan Oglesby has been hired as the new marketing and events coordinator for the City of Hopkinsville. A Christian County High School graduate, Oglesby has been a marketing and events specialist for a variety of firms over her career, and returns to Hopkinsville within the Division of Parks and Recreation to concentrate primarily on programming and marketing for the Hopkinsville Sportsplex.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Museums of Hopkinsville Announces Upcoming Events

The Museums of Hopkinsville’s new program, Tombstone Tuesdays, is returning tonight at Pioneer Cemetery. Museum Director Alissa Keller says she plans to continue the program through the rest of the summer and into fall. This evening will be the second Tombstone Tuesday so far. Keller will also be hosting...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash

A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Bradley Turner was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a ditch causing the car to overturn coming to a rest on its top.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Young#Funerals
wkdzradio.com

Co-Chairs Selected For 2022-23 United Way Campaign

Officials from the United Way of the Pennyrile revealed Tuesday their co-chairs for the 2022-23 campaign, tabbing Whitney Stewart and Lucas Stagner for the honorable task. Stewart is a Hopkinsville native and a commercial lines account manager for Higgins Insurance. She’s a member of the Hopkinsville Rotary Club, and currently serves on the board of Hopkinsville Young Professionals Engage.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Former Deputy Mike Manzanares Seeking Sheriff’s Post

Former Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Manzanares is one of four people who have filed their intent to appear as a write-in candidate in the November general election for Trigg County sheriff. Manzanares has 27 years of law enforcement experience that began as an auxiliary officer at the Christian...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Butts Named Among Kentucky Gazette’s 2022 Notable Women

For more than 30 years, Trigg County’s Sharon Butts has been well established in the ongoings of local and regional economic development. Those years of service were recently recognized at a high level, when the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council associate director returned to her desk — only to find an ornate press release and etched hardware noting she’d been named to Kentucky Gazette’s 2022 Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Produce Truck In Trigg County Wednesday Morning

The Helping Hands Organization will coordinate with Feeding Kentucky to provide produce to those in need Wednesday morning. Helping Hands Chairman K.G. Ariagno says the truck will be filled with needed food for people in the community. Ariagno says the truck is scheduled to arrive mid-morning. She adds the produce...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wkdzradio.com

McLean County Man Charged After Disturbance

A Livermore man was charged with fleeing from police after a disturbance in downtown Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Issaac Wootton was located on East 9th Street and fled on foot from law enforcement through a busy intersection before being stopped on South Main Street. Police say Wootton continued to resist arrest and was tased before being taken into custody.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Attempted Rape In Hopkinsville

A Clarksville man was charged with attempted rape on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the man was watching movies and drinking with an old co-worker when he went to the bathroom and came out naked then grabbed the woman by the neck. He reportedly took off...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bowling Green Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash

A Bowling Green man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 66-year-old Ejub Cavka was southbound when he lost control of his tractor-trailer causing it to run off the road and overturn. Cavka was taken by...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

USDA, HCCPL Grants Addressed Through Christian County Fiscal Court

In what was a discussion for grant funds Tuesday morning, the Christian County Fiscal Court unanimously approved to enter into a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to clean three streams, and also agreed to apply for a community development block accord for a hopeful project at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Nashville Woman Charged With Drug Possession

A Nashville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a report of a suspicious person on Hospitality Lane in Cadiz Saturday night. Cadiz Police say 35-year-old Noura Jackson was removing everything out of her vehicle in a parking lot and when law enforcement arrived they could see marijuana in her belongings. She stated the marijuana was not hers, but later told law enforcement that the cocaine, marijuana, prescription medicines, and drug paraphernalia found in her belongings were hers.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Farm Tour Patrons Brave Heat To Learn About Three Trigg Farms

A large crowd turned out Friday, July 22, for the annual Trigg County Farm Tour that featured a diversified look at agriculture and the family’s behind the operations. The tour began with a stop on the Humphries family farm on Sinking Fork Road, with Stan Humphries noting the history of the farm.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Beshear Administration Awards Todd County Needed Infrastructure Funds

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear presented more than $2 million in various awards to Logan and Todd counties, for infrastructure and accessibility improvements to those areas. For Todd County specifically, these awards invest in improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, road resurfacing efforts, rehabilitating a senior center and upgrades to Elkton-Todd...
TODD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy