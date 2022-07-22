Alan Michael Young, 39, of Crofton

A Nashville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a report of a suspicious person on Hospitality Lane in Cadiz Saturday night. Cadiz Police say 35-year-old Noura Jackson was removing everything out of her vehicle in a parking lot and when law enforcement arrived they could see marijuana in her belongings. She stated the marijuana was not hers, but later told law enforcement that the cocaine, marijuana, prescription medicines, and drug paraphernalia found in her belongings were hers.

CADIZ, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO