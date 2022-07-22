ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Man Dies After Apparent Seizure in Dallas County Jail

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man arrested by Dallas Police during a traffic stop on July 15 died two days after having an apparent seizure during the book-in process at Dallas County Jail, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says. According to the sheriff's office, the...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS DFW

Dallas police make arrest in North Central Expressway assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Jaleel Sheehy in a June 23 assault on North Central Expressway.Sheehy, 25, was arrested on July 26 on an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and charged with another count of misdemeanor assault. Sheehy was identified as the suspect who assaulted two women after being involved in a hit-and-run incident on North Central Expressway on June 23. One of the victims shared a video of the incident happening in hopes of finding him. Detectives said Sheehy was identified after an anonymous tip was called in. 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in shooting inside Deep Ellum nightclub

DALLAS - A man was shot and killed in an early morning argument at a nightclub in Deep Ellum in Dallas. Police said the man was shot and killed before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Club Blum. There was reportedly an altercation leading up to the shooting. Investigators said the victim,...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Dallas police identify victim and suspect in deadly Sunday morning gunbattle

Dallas police have now identified both the victim and the accused gunman involved in a Sunday morning gunbattle in northwest Dallas. Police say one man died later identified as David Lemus and three others were rushed to the hospital. Now, Dallas police say one of the three is their suspect, a man named Gustavo Monreal who is accused of shooting Lemus but who also was shot himself in the exchange. He is still in critical condition.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot at Club Near Deep Ellum, Dallas Police Say

A 24-year-old man was found fatally shot at an Old East Dallas club early Tuesday, police say. About 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Blum at The Sporting Club in the 2500 block of Florence Street, near North Good Latimer Expressway just north of Deep Ellum, where they found Xavier Yvanez with multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
klif.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested

Lancaster (WBAP/KLIF) – A Dallas Police officer has been arrested in Lancaster for threatening another man with an assault rifle. Lancaster Police say Officer John Rozell got into a heated argument with another man about 2:30 Saturday morning. Rozell reportedly went to his car, brought out an AR-15, and was approaching the other man with it when he was arrested. Rozell has been a Dallas Police officer for nine years. He is now on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation.
LANCASTER, TX
CBS DFW

Fight spills into alley, 21-year-old fatally shot in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 21-year-old is dead after a fight escalated into gunfire in Dallas on July 24. Police found David Lemus dead at 3 a.m. in an alley behind Cortez Drive. Two other teenagers were also shot, as well as Gustavo Monreal, 58. They all survived and were taken to the hospital.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shooting at Dallas night club

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shooting at a Dallas night club early Tuesday morning.At approximately 1:34 a.m. July 26, police said the victim was inside the Blum at the Sporting Club where they were involved in a verbal argument with an unknown suspect. After the argument, police said the victim—identified as 24-year-old Xavier Yvanez—was shot and killed inside the club. Police said the suspect left the location in an unknown direction and this remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Dallas Police
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Looking for Motorcyclist Who Escaped During a Chase in White Settlement

White Settlement Police are looking for a motorcyclist who escaped a pursuit on Sunday afternoon, the department says. On Sunday afternoon White Settlement Police attempted to stop a motorcyclist at about 3:20 p.m. for not having a license plate or registration. The motorcycle rider refused to pull over and police began chasing him around the 8300 block of White Settlement Road, police said.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
inForney.com

KCSO investigating Forney-area shooting; man and woman injured

FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Forney-area shooting that left a man and woman injured Sunday night. At approximately 624 p.m., on Sunday July 24, 2022, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to a shooting in the 9000 block of Lone Cypress Drive in the Windmill Farms neighborhood west of Forney.
FORNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Girl, 14, Reported Missing in Parker County

The Parker County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday night. Carmalita Jene "Carman" Peters was last seen at Shady Grove Park in Azle at about 11:30 p.m. with friends, the sheriff's office said Monday. At about 8...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police arrest man for 33-year-old Murder Case

On July 22, 2022, Dallas Police arrested David Rojas, 53, on the charge of Capital Murder in the death of Mary Hague Kelly. On January 19, 1989, Dallas Police responded to 411 North Frances Street for the report of a dead person. At the scene, Dallas Police found Mary Hague Kelly, who was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of forced entry into the home, but Kelly’s personal belongings and her vehicle had been taken from the scene. The Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death was strangulation. At the time of Kelly’s death, DNA samples were taken. The investigation into Kelly’s death continued, and on June 28, 2022, DNA testing came back that the sample taken from Kelly’s body was a match to Rojas. Following further investigation, Rojas was taken into custody on July 22, 2022, in Dallas and taken to the Dallas County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
AFP

Woman shot after firing into air at Dallas airport: police

Flights were halted at Love Field airport in Dallas, Texas, on Monday after a woman fired several shots into the air inside a terminal, police said. The 37-year-old woman was shot and wounded by a police officer after she fired into the ceiling with a handgun, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four Shot, One Killed at Dallas House Party

Four men were shot and one died during a fight at a house party in Dallas on Sunday morning, Dallas police said. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dallas police say they responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived, they found four men shot in the alley behind the home.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3600 Cortez Drive

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 3:01 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived they found four individuals shot in the alley behind the home. The preliminary investigation determined the men got into a fight, that spilled out into the alley. The fight escalated when someone took out a gun and the four men were shot. One of the victims, David Lemus, 21 years old, died at the scene. The three surviving victims were transported to a local hospital. Two victims, 17 and 18, were treated and released. One victim, Gustavo Monreal, 58, was admitted in critical condition. The investigation determined Monreal took out a gun, shooting the two victims, and Lemus. The investigation shows one victim then took out a handgun and shot at Monreal, injuring him. Monreal has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. He is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The investigation is continuing, and additional charges may be filed as a result of the ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
kisswtlz.com

Dallas Airport Shooter is a Career Criminal ‘married to Chris Brown’

Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired at the ceiling in Dallas’ Love Field airport, police said on Monday (July 25). Odufuwa was shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital, where she remains. She was previously charged with arson, false reporting, and bank robbery. She told police she was ‘God’s prophet’ and claimed to be married to singer Chris Brown: she was declared unfit for trial. In 2019, Odufuwa was charged with arson after she burned down a house she lived in; she told police that she started the fire and eventually stopped communicating with the police saying she needed to speak to her husband, Chris Brown. Do you think Odufuwa should be deemed competent to stand trial?
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy