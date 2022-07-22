Public safety officials stress safe, alert driving in midst of ‘100 deadliest days’
BOISE — Local law enforcement officials and the Idaho Department of Transportation took time Thursday to remind residents of the importance of driving focused and safe when on the roads.
The news conference was held in the midst of the “100 deadliest days of summer,” a time of year that stretches from Memorial Day to Labor Day when national statistics show an increase in traffic fatalities on roadways, according to Boise Police Officer Kyle Wills.
