Memphis, TN

Juvenile charged in carjacking and slaying of faith leader had prior charges

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

The juvenile charged for first-degree murder in the carjacking and slaying of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams had two other charges prior to the incident, according to an outreach associate with Shelby County Juvenile Court.

Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was appointed Metro District Superintendent of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky United Methodist Annual Conference in 2021. (Courtesy United Methodist Church)

On Nov. 22, 2021, the youth, identified as Miguel Andrade by the Memphis Police Department, was charged with a misdemeanor unlawful possession of a weapon charge.

On Dec. 7, 2021, he was charged with three counts of carjacking and three counts of possession/employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both complaints were heard and adjudicated March 25. During his time with Juvenile Court, the youth received Ceasefire Gun Safety completed May 31 and Community Service completed June 6, a no contact order. He also was referred to Evaluation and Referral, Restitution Reserved and Youth Services Bureau. He is still on active probation.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office was not able to make its case because the witness did not appear in court.  Because they were not able to make their case, a plea deal was negotiated.

Williams was a district superintendent in the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of The United Methodist Church.

The carjacking occurred at 4:15 p.m. Monday, July 18, when MPD responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Whitehaven Lane. A female victim was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police confirmed Tuesday that the victim was Eason-Williams, 52.

Three suspects were identified and apprehended by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in the early morning hours Tuesday, July 19, after being pursued for another carjacking.

Andrade, 15, was charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

A 16-year-old male was charged with theft of property $2,500-$10,000, and a 17-year-old male was released without charges.

The 16-year-old suspect is not eligible to be tried as an adult, the DA’s office said.

