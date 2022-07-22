ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

A little browsing: Big Rapids Farmers' Market draws community, vendors

By Brendan Sanders
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BIG RAPIDS — A large turnout Friday afternoon saw many people come to the Big...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

Are You Taking Advantage Of This Pass That Gives You Free Tickets To West Michigan Attractions?

As summer goes on, the smallest members of your household may be starting to get a little stir crazy. They're sick of video games, it's too hot outside, or maybe they're just tired of the same neighborhood friends. If you're worried about pushing your budget to bring a smile to their faces, the Kent District Library has an option to help turn those frowns upside down.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Cars 108

Local Waitress Brought To Tears When Given $1,500 Tip

What are you doing for lunch on the third Wednesday of every month? A group of people in the Grand Rapids area are surprising local restaurant servers with huge tips. You could be part of that group. They call themselves "Generosity Lunch". How Does Generosity Lunch Work?. The group was...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wayland area received a welcome 2 inches of rain

Wayland and surrounding areas welcomed 2.17 inches of rain Saturday night and early Sunday morning, taking them out of the designation of being plagued by drought. The storms that arrived surprisingly did not cause a lot of damage in these parts, but some areas to the west and to the north, in Allegan and Grand Rapids, did suffer some downed trees and power lines.
WAYLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Big Rapids, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Industry
Big Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Big Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
Big Rapids, MI
Business
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Grand Rapids, MI — 20 Top Places!

Nestled by the Grand River, Grand Rapids boasts astounding sights that tourists would love. Stop by the breweries when you walk around the city to take a breather for a little while. Be sure to pair those caffeinated drinks with pastries to satisfy your cravings. Have no worries because big...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Park Series#Pocket Park#Food Drink#Manna Pantry
MLive.com

Coopersville teen continues hot streak at Berlin Raceway

MARNE – Evan Shotko’s season reached rock bottom on June 7 when an accident took him out of the Money in the Bank 150 after just four laps. The 19-year-old Coopersville Super Late Model driver has been crushing it since, however. Shotko pocketed $5,000 after winning Saturday night’s...
MARNE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Thursday thunderstorms cause isolated damage across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thunderstorms swept across West Michigan Thursday evening, bringing downed trees and wires to parts of Ottawa County and Kent County. The storms rolled across the region between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., producing wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Small hail between the size of a pea and a dime were also reported. Heavy rain caused flooding in some areas. While the storms were strong, they were not listed as being severe.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

GRFD: Man dies, hit by steel door during GR storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after he was hit by a steel door during the storms Saturday night, firefighters say. Around 10 p.m., Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to Sandy Point Beach House restaurant on Ottawa Avenue between Newberry and Mason streets in Grand Rapids. When first responders arrived, they found a man passed out on the floor with what officials said was a “traumatic injury.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

Mounted volunteer deputy hurt at Clare fair

A volunteer deputy assisting on horseback was severely injured Monday at the Clare County Fair in Harrison. Eyewitnesses described the accident as “horrific” and said she had been pinned under the horse. Clare Sheriff John Wilson asked for prayers for Deputy Nicole Shuff of Farwell. “Nicole is one...
CLARE, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
823
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy