HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is arrested after Harris County authorities discovered her non-verbal 7-year-old child was walking down the street unsupervised, officials said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to the 16400 block of Noble Meadow Lane on Sunday evening around 8:45 p.m. to find the child walking on the street. Deputies said they later discovered that the child and a younger sibling were left at home unsupervised.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO