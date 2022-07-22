ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck residents want to be annexed by Lansing

By Kyle Makin
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As you can see, this is a map of the city of Lansing and around it is the township in these areas here.

But things are getting even more tricky as some residents in the Groesbeck neighborhood are looking to be annexed into the city.

Residents in the Groesbeck neighborhood want to move from Lansing Township to become a part of the City of Lansing.

For Lansing Township this adds to a long list of financial problems, as it has seen its fair share of hardship.

According to the township, its budget costs were expected to be around $4.5 million but it’s actually looking to shell out $5.2 million.

To make up the difference, township officials created a special assessment fund to pay for firefighters and police salaries.

To make matters worse, the township found out by a court ruling that bigger stores like Walmart and Sam’s Club have been paying the wrong amount of taxes.

So the township now has to pay back $3.1 million in overpaid taxes.

The mayor of Lansing told 6 news that this is not a township versus City type battle, and that this decision is completely up to the residents alone.

One resident was in shock when we told him of the proposed idea.

“You know who is dissatisfied with it? But I am very satisfied with being a township resident and I would like to see it stay apart of the township there’s benefits as far as lower taxes and being a little independent from the city,” said Martin Cantwell.

WLNS

Teen facing charges for carrying an unregistered gun in Eaton Co.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen is facing charges for carrying an unregistered gun in Eaton County on Saturday, officials say. Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing post said they made a traffic stop on I-96 that ultimately led to them finding the unregistered gun with a 30 round magazine.
