What would you do? What would you do if you are floating down the Snake River or kayaking in a blow-up kayak and find your floating device getting a little lighter and smaller as air deflates? As your device begins to sink, depending on where you are in the river may determine your choice of actions. Being in a calm area can make things easy, but being in a current or the deepest part of the river, may make things more difficult. How good of a swimmer you are, if you have a life vest, and who you are with can all be deciding factors. If your kayak, innertube, or blow-up paddle board have betrayed you, what would you do?

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO