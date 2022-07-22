ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mpls residents say they felt 'abandoned' by city after fire destroys 3 homes

By Mary McGuire
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Donna, who requested Fox 9 not use her last name, has lived in the Phillips neighborhood of south Minneapolis for more than 25 years. She was saddened, but not surprised when three homes burned down there early Wednesday morning. The official cause of the fire...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 15

Jorge
4d ago

Who would ever want to live in Minneapolis anymore? High crime, constant car jackings, homeless encampments, terrible fire response, high taxes, dangerous schools, gangs, limited police coverage, constant protests. It's 3rd world at this point. Sad that Minneapolis had been taken over by the extreme socialists who ruin every city they touch.

Reply
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox9.com

Man found shot dead in SUV in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Police say a man was found shot dead in an SUV Tuesday morning on the 700 block of Oliver Avenue North. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting around 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man, later...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gunfire erupts near 4th Precinct in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say the 4th Precinct and nearby homes were struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning. Around 12:15 a.m., an MPD spokesperson says gunfire erupted near the 4th Precinct on the 1900 block of Plymouth Avenue North. Officers in the parking lot of the building had to take cover.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Black People#Crime#Phillips#Fox 9
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Still Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery outside Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis Sunday morning. A Mother Baby Center employee was held at gunpoint outside of the Emergency Department. Police say the woman was not harmed. The suspect immediately left the scene. Children's Minnesota was just in the news last week after stray bullets from blocks away hit the campus building. No one was injured in that incident either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Person: Matthew Tuttle, 27, last seen in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Police in Fridley are asking for the public's help in finding Matthew Tuttle, who was last seen on July 18.Officials say they do not know where Tuttle was heading when he left his apartment on foot. They say he could possible have a beard and long hair.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fridley Police Department at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KROC News

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Ramsey County Jail Employee Charged With Aiding Murder Suspect

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 54-year-old Ramsey County Jail employee has been charged with aiding murder suspect Delaquay Williams. Investigators say Christine Satriano told Williams “someone is talking” and that caused safety issues for the person she named. Williams is being held on suspicion of killing 31-year-old Regis Jones in March. Prosecutors accuse Williams of killing Jones to cover up a February homicide. Shortly after Satriano was detained authorities found a letter Williams had written to her asking her to pass information to his co-defendants. Satriano has a hearing set for next week.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

At least 1 person hospitalized following crash on I-35 near Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- At least one person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 35 in the north metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the interstate's northbound lanes near Forest Lake. A Toyota Yaris compact car and an Acura TSX sedan were traveling south on the freeway when the Yaris sideswiped the Acura, causing both vehicles to roll into the median.MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed good Samaritans working to pull someone out of one of the cars. Later, the cameras captured a helicopter landing on the freeway and crews loading one victim into the aircraft. Troopers are investigating the crash. It's yet unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries. Forest Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Minneapolis. 
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Noose found at Edina Community Center

EDINA, Minn. -- A staff member at the Edina Community Center found a noose hanging from the roof of one of the courtyards early Tuesday morning, according to the district superintendent."A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups," said Edina Public Schools Superintendant Dr. Stacie Stanley in a letter to families. "We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."The noose has since been removed, Stanley said, and the incident was reported to the Edina Police Department.Stanley encouraged families to attend the city's One Town, One Family community conversation session on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
EDINA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy