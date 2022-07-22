Lupita Nyong’o eats fruit sprinkled with ants: ‘It’s really good!’

Just call her Ant-Woman!

Lupita Nyong’o seems to be vying for the fictional Marvel role by consuming ant-covered fruit.

“It’s ants!” the actress, 39, said excitedly in an Instagram video Thursday as she showed off a slice of mango sprinkled with dozens of black creepy crawlers.

“It’s really good!” she said after taking a rather large bite. “It’s not even crunchy or anything.”

The “Black Panther” star let out a satisfied “mmm” after scarfing down the remainder of the insect-adorned food.

“You can call me Ant-Woman!! #Marvel #Ants #Foodie,” she cheekily captioned the clip, which showed her holding a glass of champagne in her opposite hand.

In the background of her video – which was filmed in Los Angeles on the opening night of a three-day dinner series featuring food from world-renowned restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark – people could be heard discussing the culinary delicacy.

“Yeah, I eat those a lot with crickets,” a man said to a woman off camera before asking whether the ants were “smoked.”

The woman replied that she was unsure of how the insects were prepared but noted they were “meant to add a citrus note” to the food.

Nyong’o consumed the delicacy at a food sustainability event that Ariana DeBose also attended. Getty Images for Audi

Still, the post made many of Nyong’o’s followers lose their appetites.

“What is u doing baybeh [sic]…what you eating ants fohhh [sic]?!!” Winston Duke, her “Us” co-star, wrote. “This is ant-agonizing me…I’m feeling antsy…what would yo aunt say…my antena is going crazyyy…😂.”

A second follower remarked, “Nooooooo. I feel itchy now. 🐜.”

“On purpose???” a third critic wondered. “I would’ve definitely assumed the waiter dropped mine and I would’ve asked for a new one…maybe I don’t get out enough 😂 but YOU at least look great lol.”

Indeed, Nyong’o was dressed to the nines in a bubble gum pink one-shoulder jumpsuit, which she accessorized with small hoop earrings.

Though the Oscar winner’s unusual snack didn’t necessarily spark an appetite in her fans, it was certainly enjoyed for a good cause.

The star-studded gala event was in collaboration with luxury car company Audi and nonprofit organization MAD , which “inspires and empowers the global hospitality industry to create sustainable change and transform food systems for the future.”