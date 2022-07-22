ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

16 News Now spends the day at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now celebrated summer on Friday at a place so many of you are surely headed to—the Elkhart County 4-H Fair!. It’s one of the most popular summer destinations in the state, and it’s ready again to welcome more than 200,000 people over its nine-day...

WNDU

Ferris wheel at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

The fair is open for the next nine days—and there’s plenty of food, festivities, and fun to be had!. Livestock is a staple of any 4-H fair, and the Elkhart County 4-H Fair is no exception.
