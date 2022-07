UPDATE (1:45 PM): Yates County Sheriff's Office has released more information about this morning's train derailment. Upon arrival of multiple fire and rescue crews, it was found that a train engine belonging to Finger Lakes Railway, had struck a train derailment apparatus that was placed on purpose on the rail line, as crews were working on a grade crossing on the line. The derailer device had been placed on the track to protect crews working in the area.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO