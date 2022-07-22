ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Crews prepare for Panthers training camp next week at Wofford College

By Janie Bohlmann
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrTsl_0gpbhZ6N00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers return to Spartanburg for training camp next week.

“The Panthers are just part of our DNA and our identity in Spartanburg,” said One Spartanburg Inc. CEO and President Allen Smith.

The team reports to training camp at Wofford College on Tuesday. The first practice starts at 11:15 Wednesday morning.

“We’re so excited to have them, it’s always such a pleasure to have them here,” said Elizabeth Rabb, deputy athletic director at Wofford College.

Carolina Panthers announce training camp schedule at Wofford College

Practices are first come, first serve. Fans will sit alongside the practice field to watch.

“We’ve got parking set up and everything should be identified on campus. We’ll have a lot of food vendors and everything for them to come and watch practice and then hopefully be able to see their favorite players afterwards,” said Rabb.

There’s also a “Back Together” event on Saturday, July 30. Team leaders said there will be activities, fanfare, and an evening practice.

This year, fans will once again have the opportunity to get autographs from their favorite players during training camp.

“It’s a unique experience because it’s one of the few experiences where the fans can really interact with players,” said Smith.

Smith said he expects large crowds to visit over the next two weeks.

“It’s a multi-million dollar economic impact. We’re able to bring new people to this community to show them what’s happening in Spartanburg,” said Smith.

The recent acquisition of quarterback Baker Mayfield should add some interest to this year’s camp, too.

“I think whenever an NFL team gets a new quarterback, people are excited to see what he’s going to bring to the mix,” said Smith.

As crews get ready for next week, Rabb hopes fans are ready to enjoy training camp.

“The Panthers organization does such a great job engaging fans and promoting training camp and getting everyone out here,” said Rabb. “We’re one of the few, if not the last, college to be able to host an NFL training camp and it’s just really good for our campus community.”

Practices are free and open to anyone.

The “Back Together” event practice will be held at Gibbs Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and practice starts at 7 p.m. on the main field.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 2 airlifted, 4 injured in NC shooting

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and four others are injured following a Saturday morning shooting in Moore County, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. At 3:28 a.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a large gathering in the Pinebluff area after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, deputies found […]
WSPA 7News

Body found along road in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found early Sunday morning along the road in Greenville County. Deputies responded to Worth Street near Palmetto Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a person lying in the road unresponsive. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies following Oconee Co. crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a crash in Oconee County Sunday afternoon. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash was between a pedestrian and two vehicles on US 76 around 12:13 p.m. Troopers said a minor was driving with a passenger in a 2016 Honda van west on US […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#American Football#Spartanburg Inc#Wofford College Practices
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting Sunday morning left one person dead in Gaffney. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 block of Union Highway around 9 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

2 Delta planes collide near gate at Florida airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No one was injured in a “low-speed” collision between two planes near a gate at the Miami International Airport, according to a report. WSB-TV in Atlanta reports the incident happened Sunday as one of the planes was leaving for Atlanta and the other was heading to Boston.
MIAMI, FL
WSPA 7News

‘Tragic accident:’ North Carolina firefighter dies

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina fire department is mourning the sudden passing of one of their own. According to Clarks Chapel Fire-Rescue, 25-year-old Joseph Orr, died on Saturday in a “tragic accident while enjoying the great outdoors.”. According to Chief Trae Perry, Orr was new...
MACON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

The hottest cars on the market right now in each state

( ) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. The latest iSeeCars analysis found that demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in June over May, as the prices for both new and used cars rose.
BUYING CARS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy