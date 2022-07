BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General is unveiling a plaque this week that will honor its first African-American nurses, who worked for the hospital back in the 1950s. According to BRG, the plaque will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 27 from 10-11 a.m. in the chapel at Baton Rouge General-Mid City, 3600 Florida Blvd. It will remain a permanent part of the hospital and serve to inspire the BRG family and beyond.

