Dan Chase. Harold Harper. Morgan Bote. At different times, each of these old men appeared to be the old man, the titular character of Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine’s masterful spy thriller, The Old Man. Yet in this final episode of the series’ excellent first season, a new challenger for the title emerges. His name is one you’ve heard throughout the show: Faraz Hamzad. Played as an old man by Navid Negahban, he’s the Afghan warlord who’s been hunting for “Dan Chase” this entire time…only his real quarry is someone different. Turns out it wasn’t Chase he wanted, not really anyway....

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO