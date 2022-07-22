ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

H-E-B just bought more land in Dallas-Fort Worth, signaling potential plans for store

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bI2HQ_0gpbgBd200
Customers visit the Hudson Oaks H-E-B on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Since its original 1905 opening, the single, family-owned store has evolved to become one of Texas’ most iconic and well-loved brands. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

H-E-B is continuing its growth across North Texas.

The San Antonio-based supermarket chain purchased nearly 20 acres property this week in Prosper, about 30 miles north of Dallas in Collin County, according to deed records.

[MORE: Why are Texans so obsessed with H-E-B? We take a closer look]

The lot is on the southeast corner of Dallas North Tollway and Frontier Parkway. The property, less than 2 miles from a Kroger, is large enough to build a supermarket, but the company has not confirmed its plans.

H-E-B has two stores under construction in Allen and McKinney that will open next summer. Last year, the Texas-focused chain announced goals to expand into the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The company also owns land in Alliance, in northern Fort Worth, where a developer in June revealed plans for an H-E-B before quickly backtracking to say only that a “major grocery” is coming to the H-E-B-owned site.

H-E-B Grocery Company LP has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees across Texas and Mexico. H-E-B sees $34 billion in annual sales and is the largest food retailer and private employer in Texas. The Prosper property will be one of many tracts in H-E-B’s North Texas real estate portfolio.

The Prosper location is near Frontier Park, a high school and new housing developments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoLMN_0gpbgBd200
Texas flags over the cash registers as customers wait to check out at the H-E-B in Hudson Oaks on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Juan Figueroa/ The Dallas Morning News) Juan Figueroa Dallas Morning News

H-E-B began in 1905 with a small grocery store in Kerrville, about 100 miles west of Austin.

Through the 1950s and 1960s, H-E-B became the leading food retailer in central and south Texas with more than 80 stores.

Through the chain’s expansion across Texas, H-E-B established trust and brand resonance with new customers by tailoring product offerings specific to the geographic area, industry experts say. This means no two H-E-B locations are exactly the same, setting the chain apart from nationwide competitors like Walmart and Kroger.

Today the company also operates 10 Central Market gourmet grocery stores in each of the state’s four largest metros, and two Mi Tienda Mexican grocery stores in Houston.

[QUIZ: How well do you know H-E-B?]

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

H-E-B Expanding Into Rockwall County

H-E-B is continuing to expand into North Texas.RK/Unsplash. The popular Texas grocer H-E-B has purchased property in Rockwall, as the grocer continues to gobble up property for its expansion into North Texas. Dallas News reports that the property totals 12 acres on the corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. The property sits east of multiple car dealerships.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the Mega Millions drawing looms on Tuesday night, everyone will have their eyes glued to their $2-$3 ticket to see if they’ve won the mega-huge jackpot. However, if you’ve recently purchased a Texas Lottery ticket for a smaller game near Dallas-Fort Worth, your pocketbook is about to look a little more full.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Collin County, TX
Lifestyle
City
Prosper, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Collin County, TX
Business
Collin County, TX
Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Austin, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Business
City
Kerrville, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
County
Collin County, TX
Prosper, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H E B#Dallas Fort Worth#South Texas#Housing Developments#Food Drink#Texans#Dallas North Tollway#Kroger#Alliance
fortworthreport.org

Number of banks boom along with Fort Worth

Driving down Seventh Street from downtown all the way out Camp Bowie Boulevard might as well be called a tour of the banking boom in Fort Worth. If you start at the 777 Building at Seventh and Main streets intersection, you’ll start with UMB Bank. Travel west from there through the intersection of University Drive, West Seventh Street and Camp Bowie Boulevard, and you’ll see Regions Bank, Origin Bank, Prosperity Bank and Chase Bank. Farther down Camp Bowie you’ll find PlainsCapital Bank, Encore Bank and Interfirst Bank.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
AOL Corp

15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for the Lone Star State. Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
ARLINGTON, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial lands $340m in Texas road jobs

Ferrovial, through Webber, its US subsidiary, has been awarded contracts to expand four highways in Texas for $340m. The Texas Department of Transportation selected the company to undertake projects in Kaufman, Denton, Collin and Comal counties. The four projects are scheduled to commence late in 2022 and be completed in 2025.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
8K+
Followers
515
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy