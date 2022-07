MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central California Animal Disaster Team is asking for donations as it helps shelter and care for animals at risk from the Oak Fire. The nonprofit is asking for cash to help buy food and supplies for those pets and farm animals. The 501(C)3 is 100% volunteer-run, so 100% of your donations will go to purchase supplies.

