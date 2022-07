LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Public Library is taking steps to make sure people have access to resources to get and stay on their feet. The library is holding a take-home job fair at all branch locations on July 26. Staff says that the free event will provide job seekers with information on employment opportunities in the healthcare field, including resume tips, application sites, and more.

