ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Extra patrols to be on duty for Aquatennial fireworks in Minneapolis

By Jennifer Mayerle
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOJ8N_0gpbf02V00

MINNEAPOLIS -- Extra patrols will be present at the Minneapolis riverfront for Saturday's Aquatennial fireworks finale. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected for the annual summer celebration.

Meanwhile, barricades block some streets in the area after people shot fireworks at buildings over the 4th of July weekend.

WCCO asked about other safety plans.

People are expected to pack the area along West River Parkway near the Stone Arch Bridge and Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis to watch the fireworks display. Preps are already underway.

"It's going to be excellent," Reid Hanson, who lives nearby, said.

Those who come will notice a greater police presence. We're told several law enforcement agencies will be here, working together with greater visibility than in years past.

"If people feel more welcome and safer to come down, then absolutely do whatever is necessary. I always feel safe down here so it's not going to make a difference for me," Betty Bright, of Minnetonka, said.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council coordinates the celebration.

"Every year for Aquatennial we review our safety plan, this year is no different," Leah Wong said.

Wong says they're working with Minneapolis police, who will have bike patrols and mounted patrols, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Metro Transit, park police, and community partners, such as violence interrupters.

"Our partners both law enforcement and community are bringing additional resources to the table, and they are really stepping up to make sure it's an inviting place and that the presence of our law enforcement partners and community partners is prominent," Wong said.

While some people shared safety concerns with us off camera, many said they're ready for the crowds, and welcome the extra patrols. The State Patrol will have 12 additional troopers in the area.

The downtown council also recommends planning ahead, advising people to take public transit, know where to park and where to walk. Find more details here.

Comments / 4

James
4d ago

The city is in decay. The drug dealing gang bangers will be out shooting at each other. Just a few weeks ago a tourist with his family was killed by stray bullets on the stone arch bridge. The Somali gangs will be out. It’s a recipe for disaster. Do not go.

Reply
6
Llll M
4d ago

the fireworks are going now? they couldn't have them for the 4th of July but they sure had enough money and security to provide adequate everything for the Somali festival and butt boy parade

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KROC News

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Forrest Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A North Branch man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in an east Twin Cities Metro county Monday evening. The deadly crash happened on Interstate 35 north of Hwy. 97 in Forrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says 45-year-old Sky Oneil was traveling north in the center lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch on the right side where the motorcycle flipped before coming to rest.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Community listening sessions set ahead of Minneapolis police union negotiations

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis residents are invited to give their input on the future of the city's police department.City leaders will soon enter negotiations for a new three-year contract with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis (POFM), the union that represents the city's law enforcement members.Three community listening sessions are scheduled in August:* Wednesday, Aug. 3: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Whittier Park Recreation Center* Monday, Aug. 15: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Recreation Center* Monday, Aug. 22: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Folwell Recreation CenterCity officials say the listening sessions were set up by a workgroup established by Mayor Jacob...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Park Police
krwc1360.com

New Podcast Centers Around 2002 Disappearance of Johsua Guimond

The goal of a new podcast is to help solve the disappearance of Josh Guimond in central Minnesota nearly 20 years ago. The 20-year-old St. John’s University student from Maple Lake went missing on November 9th, 2002. Josh Newville a civil rights attorney from Minneapolis launched the series called...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Still Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery outside Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis Sunday morning. A Mother Baby Center employee was held at gunpoint outside of the Emergency Department. Police say the woman was not harmed. The suspect immediately left the scene. Children's Minnesota was just in the news last week after stray bullets from blocks away hit the campus building. No one was injured in that incident either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

Antisemitic flyers found in metro neighborhoods

MINNEAPOLIS — Flyers spreading antisemitic stereotypes were reportedly found in multiple metro communities Monday morning, including neighborhoods in Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis. The message on the flyers plays into the trope that Jewish people control mass media, and includes multiple names and photos of Jewish CEOs and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Person: Matthew Tuttle, 27, last seen in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Police in Fridley are asking for the public's help in finding Matthew Tuttle, who was last seen on July 18.Officials say they do not know where Tuttle was heading when he left his apartment on foot. They say he could possible have a beard and long hair.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fridley Police Department at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Noose found at Edina Community Center

EDINA, Minn. -- A staff member at the Edina Community Center found a noose hanging from the roof of one of the courtyards early Tuesday morning, according to the district superintendent."A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups," said Edina Public Schools Superintendant Dr. Stacie Stanley in a letter to families. "We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."The noose has since been removed, Stanley said, and the incident was reported to the Edina Police Department.Stanley encouraged families to attend the city's One Town, One Family community conversation session on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
EDINA, MN
MinnPost

3M to split into two companies

Via WCCO: One of Minnesota’s largest employers announced Tuesday it will split into two multibillion dollar businesses. 3M said it will “spin off” its health care business, which the company said totaled $8.6 billion in sales in 2021. 3M to establish $1 billion trust for legal claims...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy