Extra patrols to be on duty for Aquatennial fireworks in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Extra patrols will be present at the Minneapolis riverfront for Saturday's Aquatennial fireworks finale. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected for the annual summer celebration.

Meanwhile, barricades block some streets in the area after people shot fireworks at buildings over the 4th of July weekend.

WCCO asked about other safety plans.

People are expected to pack the area along West River Parkway near the Stone Arch Bridge and Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis to watch the fireworks display. Preps are already underway.

"It's going to be excellent," Reid Hanson, who lives nearby, said.

Those who come will notice a greater police presence. We're told several law enforcement agencies will be here, working together with greater visibility than in years past.

"If people feel more welcome and safer to come down, then absolutely do whatever is necessary. I always feel safe down here so it's not going to make a difference for me," Betty Bright, of Minnetonka, said.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council coordinates the celebration.

"Every year for Aquatennial we review our safety plan, this year is no different," Leah Wong said.

Wong says they're working with Minneapolis police, who will have bike patrols and mounted patrols, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Metro Transit, park police, and community partners, such as violence interrupters.

"Our partners both law enforcement and community are bringing additional resources to the table, and they are really stepping up to make sure it's an inviting place and that the presence of our law enforcement partners and community partners is prominent," Wong said.

While some people shared safety concerns with us off camera, many said they're ready for the crowds, and welcome the extra patrols. The State Patrol will have 12 additional troopers in the area.

The downtown council also recommends planning ahead, advising people to take public transit, know where to park and where to walk. Find more details here.