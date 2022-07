Keke Palmer is a talent all her own. On Sunday, the Nope actress addressed conversations on Twitter that were drawing comparisons between her career and that of Zendaya. Though Palmer did not reply to any specific tweet, one such post read: "I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood."

