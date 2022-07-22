ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

PCSO, Drug Task Force nab one after seizure of drugs, guns

By editor1
spmetrowire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portage County Sheriff’s Office has...

spmetrowire.com

WJFW-TV

Parents arrested on drug charges following welfare check

PINE RIVER - Two Lincoln County parents are facing drug charges after a welfare check for their one-year-old child. Social services asked deputies to assist in a home check in the Town of Pine River. The officers reported that the parents had been using drugs and the home was used for drug trafficking.
PINE RIVER, WI
947jackfm.com

Lincoln County Parents Arrested on Drug Charges After Welfare Check

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A well-being check on a one-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of two people for multiple drug charges. Officers received a tip last week stating that the child’s parents, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Merrill, were distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their child. During the investigation, officers learned that the mother had been using various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in the last two weeks. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of drugs in the home as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mistreated horse in central Wisconsin? Sheriff concludes investigation

RINGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office finished its investigation into the possible mistreatment of a horse which started when pictures were posted on social media. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the reported mistreatment of a horse has been completed. The...
RINGLE, WI
spmetrowire.com

Police & Sheriff calls, July 22-24

Editor’s note: Where is all the information you once saw in these daily blotters? It’s all explained here. Wrong license: Deputies cited a 51-year-old man for operating a motorcycle without a Class M license near Division and Jefferson streets at 6:02 a.m. Stolen, we think: Deputies were called...
STEVENS POINT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semi crashes into Wisconsin home; 8-month-old boy dead

TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. - An 8-month-old boy is dead after a semi tractor/trailer crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25. A Facebook post by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says multiple 911 calls came in about this incident just after 6 p.m. Officials say the semi had been traveling southbound on I-41 when it veered off the interstate through the fence line, crossed the frontage road, and crashed into an occupied residence on Green Valley Road.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Chojnacki is the better candidate for sheriff

As August 9 draws near, and you the voters will choose your next sheriff, I want to encourage you to vote for Florian Chojnacki. I hired Florian 16 years ago because of his experience, honesty, and integrity; qualities the sheriff’s department was looking for in a deputy, including his commitment to the safety of our county. He has been a great example of what your next sheriff should be and demonstrates the qualities Portage County needs.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

More details emerge from serious traffic accident in Winnebago County

VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the serious traffic accident on Green Valley Road in the Town of Vinland. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center received multiple calls about a semi that had been involved in a crash.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Second Story Stand-off in Marshfield

Marshfield, WI (OnFocus) – On Sunday, July 24th at 5:18 pm nine Marshfield Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Chestnut Ave to a domestic disturbance. The caller indicated that their 71 year-old father-in-law was causing a disturbance, was highly intoxicated, and was acting erratically....
MARSHFIELD, WI
thecountyline.net

13-year-old hurt on the Kickapoo near Ontario

A 13-year-old girl hurt her leg and hand at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to jump off a rock ledge over the Kickapoo River outside of Ontario, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to the incident, the 13-year-old had been canoeing the river near Highway...
ONTARIO, WI
947jackfm.com

Human Remains Investigation Completed in Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has completed their on-site investigation into skeletal remains that were found near a dam along the Wisconsin River in Port Edwards. Officers say they’ve turned the remains over to the County Corner’s Office and a forensic anthropologist, who...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
whby.com

Armed suspects sought in disturbance at Town of Neenah tavern

TOWN OF NEENAH, WI — Winnebago County law enforcement is looking for several people armed with semi-automatic handguns who were involved in a disturbance at a Town of Neenah business July 10th. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Peppermint Hippo at 1413 Green Valley. Witnesses say there was a disturbance in the after hours potion of the tavern and two of the suspects drew their guns. The group then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox, possibly with Illinois plates, which was last seen driving south on Green Valley Road. No shots were fired during the disturbance. At least four of the suspects are believed to have been armed. Investigators are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects, who appear to be African-American men.
NEENAH, WI
kshb.com

Authorities release video of Wisconsin boat hit-and-run

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released a video Thursday of the Oshkosh, Wisconsin, hit-and-run that involved two boats on the Fox River. "This has been a lengthy and ongoing process, and we believe that we have successfully identified all 43 occupants of the paddleboat that were listed on the manifest, as well as the seven occupants of the powerboat," the sheriff's office said Thursday.
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Speed boat crash into paddleboat on Fox River; dozens on board

OSHKOSH, Wis. - New video shows a boat crash in Oshkosh that sent seven people to the hospital on the Fox River earlier this month. When you watch, you can see a speed boat smashing into a large tour paddleboat with dozens of people on board. The speedboat then left...
OSHKOSH, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/22/22 Fox River Boat Collision Update

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a report and video of the July 9th crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh involving a 45-foot powerboat and two-story paddleboat. Seven of the 43 occupants and crew of the Riverboat suffered minor injuries, but one of them a 48 year-old woman was hospitalized with back injuries. There was substantial damage to the port side of the boat. Seven people were on the powerboat including the operator 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh who was charged for the incident. A 57-year-old man on the powerboat suffered back injuries and cuts to the face. The DNR says alcohol and excessive speed were several factors in the crash. But they also say careless and reckless operation, improper lookout, navigation rules violation, and operator inattention contributed to the crash. They estimate the powerboat was going between 21 and 40 miles an hour and the paddleboat 10 miles an hour.
OSHKOSH, WI

Community Policy