CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield firefighter is recovering from a heat-related injury suffered during a call to a home struck by lightning on Thursday. Crews responded to a house on Mount Blanco Road in the Chester area around 4:40 p.m. Within a few hours officials reported the fire out, two adults were displaced from the home, and a firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries due to the heat.

CHESTERFIELD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO