BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy said it will implement several new measures to help ease the pain of high energy bills. Although Entergy says its customers pay less than the national average, there’s a Facebook group with more than 18,000 members from all over the state sharing their energy bill horror stories. Some post about having monthly bills of $700 or $800, or having billing and meter errors they can’t resolve.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO