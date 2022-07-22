ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Football Storylines Leading Up to Big Ten Media Days

By Jack Ankony
The Big Ten Conference will host its annual media days on July 26 and 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Here are three storylines to keep an eye on heading into the event.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen, along with cornerback Tiawan Mullen, linebacker Cam Jones and tight end AJ Barner will speak at the Big Ten media days on July 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Allen will take the podium at Noon ET on the 26th, followed by interviews with the student-athletes from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. ET and a coach from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. ET

Here are three Indiana football storylines to look forward to at Big Ten media days.

Quarterback competition

Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak and Jack Tuttle are the finalists in Indiana's quarterback competition ahead of the 2022 season. Bazelak recently participated in the Manning Passing Academy where he served as a camp counselor for young quarterbacks and learned from some of football's all-time great quarterbacks. He arrives in Bloomington after a 2021 season where he started 11 games for Missouri, throwing for over 300 yards three times. Overall, Bazelak threw for 2,548 yards, completing 246-of-377 attempts with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

On the other hand, Tuttle enters his fourth season at Indiana and fifth collegiate season overall, which includes one year at Utah. He's served as a replacement for Indiana's constantly-injured quarterback room over the last three years, appearing in 14 total games for the Hoosiers. Last season, Tuttle completed 45-of-87 passes for 423 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

I wouldn't expect Allen to reveal a week one starter at Big Ten media days, but we could have more clarity on the competition.

Donaven McCulley moves to wide receiver

McCulley was thrown into the fire as a true freshman last season, starting four games and appearing in seven. Allen hinted during the 2021 season that Indiana would have preferred to redshirt McCulley, but injuries to quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle gave Indiana no choice. McCulley completed 35-of-85 passes for 475 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed 64 times for 135 yards with two touchdowns.

McCulley was forced to lead an offense that was marred with injuries all season, and subpar offensive line play didn't help his case either. At 6-foot-5, McCulley had a few eye-opening moments – like his third-down scramble at Michigan – but it was clear he wasn't ready to perform as a pocket passer. So rather than hoping McCulley could develop as a passer, Allen decided to capitalize on his elite athleticism by moving McCulley to wide receiver. With the departure of Ty Fryfogle and Miles Marshall, McCulley should have the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

Micah McFadden's Replacement(s)

Middle linebacker Micah McFadden was the heart and soul of Indiana's defense, serving as team captain for two years and leading the Hoosiers in tackles for three straight seasons. The 2020 All-American was drafted by the New York Giants in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving a massive hole in the middle of Indiana's defense.

To combat this, Indiana added a trio of transfer linebackers from Power Five programs. Miami (FL) transfer Bradley Jennings Jr. and Kentucky transfer Jared Casey project to contribute at inside linebacker. Jennings appeared in 35 games for Miami, including 11 starts as a junior. Casey was a four-star recruit and the No. 332 player in his class, appearing in 23 games for Kentucky. The third incoming transfer is Myles Jackson from UCLA, who could fill the outside linebacker and bull positions. Jackson made six tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery in four games for UCLA in 2021.

“[Jackson] is a different cat,” Kasey Teegardin, Indiana's outside linebackers coach said. “He is such an intense individual and the way he attacks every drill, every meeting …I think he is completely bought in to LEO and what our program stands for. He is a perfect fit for us in that sense.”

  MULLEN, JONES, BARNER TO REPRESENT INDIANA: Big Ten Football Media Days will take place on July 26 and 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Indiana head coach Tom Allen will speak at Noon ET on July 26, and cornerback Tiawan Mullen, linebacker Cam Jones and tight end AJ Barner will represent the Hoosiers at 1:45 p.m. ET.
  SHAUN SHIVERS NAMED TO DOAK AWARD WATCH LIST: Indiana running back Shaun Shivers is a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the top running back in college football. Shivers transferred to Indiana this offseason after rushing for over 1,000 yards across four seasons at Auburn.
  DONAVEN MCCULLEY MOVING TO RECEIVER: Donaven McCulley appeared in seven games at quarterback for Tom Allen and the Indiana football team as a true freshman, but he could be making a positional change ahead of his sophomore season. Indiana play-by-play announcer Don Fischer said McCulley has embraced the move to wide receiver.

