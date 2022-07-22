ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor Cruises Again? Game Predictions for Week 8 vs. Kansas

By Inside the Bears Staff
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20O7If_0gpbcwof00

The staff of InsideTheBears.com gives their predictions for Big 12 showdown between Baylor Bears and Kansas Jayhawks

Baylor destroyed Kansas in the 2021 battle between these two Big 12 schools, as the Bears coasted to a 45-7 victory over the Jayhawks last season.

Will Baylor repeat the same fate in week seven against Kansas?

Earlier this week, we previewed the Kansas football team as a whole , then looked at key offensive and defensive players to watch in the matchup between the Bears and Jayhawks.

And now, it’s time for the Inside The Bears staff to make their preseason predictions for Baylor’s week seven home matchup against Kansas.

Make sure to stick with InsideTheBears.com as we preview and analyze every opponent on the Bears' schedule for the 2022 football season.

Matt Galatzan - Editor-in-Chief

Kansas is a bad football team. They will be better, but they are still nowhere near the level of Baylor. I expect the Bears to dominate this game and run up a big number on the Jayhawks.

Baylor 51, Kansas 17

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Will Kansas be better in 2022? Yes. Will the Bears regress in certain areas due to a lack of depth? Perhaps.

Will any of this matter in the end for Baylor? Nope.

Baylor 38, Kansas 13

Denton Ramsey - Staff Writer

Coach Dave Aranda and the Bears handled the Jayhawks easily last season, and this year shouldn't be much different.

Kansas will field a better team than it did in 2021, but in the end, the Bears will still come out on top -- especially considering they'll be playing at home in front of their fans in Waco, Texas.

Look for another big win from these Big 12 contenders.

Baylor 42, Kansas 14

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

This game was not remotely close last season, as the Baylor Bears routed the Kansas Jayhawks 45-7, racking up 576 yards of total offense in the process.

While it might be slightly more competitive this season, as the Jayhawks look to make positive strides, this will likely still be a blowout victory for the Bears.

Baylor 41, Kansas 10

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Kansas has the talent and potential to win four or five games this year. Now, that may not sound like a lot to Baylor fans. But for Kansas, that would be a huge improvement under second-year coach Lance Leipold.

But, the thing is, one of those four or five games won't be one of those wins. The talent gap is just too significant here. Close game for a while? Possibly. But it's a Baylor win.

Baylor 38, Kansas 24

ourdailybears.com

Baylor Announces “Gold Out” Games

Yesterday Baylor announced this fall’s Go Gold Fan Initiative, calling for fans to “visually unify” by wearing gold at various sporting events throughout the year. The announcement provides some detail:. The Gold Factor was contagious at the 2022 Sugar Bowl, and it is time to bring the...
WACO, TX
Inside The Bears

Baylor 2022 Season Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Baylor Bears and Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their Big 12 bout this upcoming season on Saturday, Oct. 29 in at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. The all-time head-to-head series is neck and neck, as Baylor leads 40-39-1 dating back to 1929. The Bears beat Tech 27-24 last season in Waco.
LUBBOCK, TX
Inside The Bears

Former Bears RB Steve Beaird Dies at 70

The Baylor football team announced the loss of one of their own, tweeting condolences for former running back Steve Beaird Sunday. Beaird played two seasons with the Bears after transferring in from Blinn College where he earned All-American honors at the junior college ranks in 1972. In 1973, he set the single-game rushing record for Baylor when he scored 176 yards on the ground in a loss to SMU.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Life of Fitz: David Smoak in Waco, Texas

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his new friend and media colleague David Smoak in Waco, Texas. "Smoaky," as he's known in Texas, has been honored as a TV reporter and anchor and radio play-by-play broadcaster by the Associated Press. He is now part of the staff of SicEm365, a Baylor website, hosting their three-hour weekday radio show also live streams on YouTube from 3-6 p.m. Smoak is the owner of one of the longest-running websites in Texas, Smoaky.com. A member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Texas High School Football Hall of Fame ballot committee and has a vote for the Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Awards. Inducted into the East Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor and a member of the Football Writer’s Association of America, Pro Football Writer’s Association. Smoak, whose father was a Naval Academy graduate, is a graduate of both Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco company making NASCAR debut

CHARLOTTE, N.C. / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco business will be making its NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend!. Apex Coffee Roasters will be a featured sponsor on the Number 13 Toyota Supra, driven by Brad Perez. Perez made his first two NASCAR...
WACO, TX
KSN News

Pre-race concert at Kansas Speedway announced

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – NASCAR and Kansas Speedway announce a special tribute honoring veterans and those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Country music star Craig Morgan will play a pre-race concert at Kansas Speedway. The concert will take place before the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook at Kansas Speedway.
KANSAS CITY, KS
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Revol Greens continues expansion with new Texas greenhouse

Revol Greens continues expansion with new Texas greenhouse. Revol Greens, the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America is moving full steam ahead with growth plans to continue meeting consumer demand as they prepare for the opening in Temple, Texas, their largest facility to date. Planting within the first of...
TEMPLE, TX
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: July 29-30

Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. If you’re not sure what to do, here are five goings-on around town. Is it really summer in the Kansas City if you haven’t attended at least one county or state fair? The Leavenworth County Fair offers the complete fair experience with games, contests, derbies, food, rides, and exhibits that showcase the robust farmlands right next door to Kansas City in Leavenworth County. Between rodeos, horse shows, auctions, and bull riding, there’s plenty to do all weekend long.
KANSAS CITY, MO
News Channel 25

New report describes 'living hell' in Texas prisons without air conditioning

WACO, Texas — Texas A&M University's Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center released a report this month that describes Texas prisons as a "living hell". The report states Texas is one of only 13 states across the United States in which prisons are not air-conditioned statewide. It claims only 30% of Texas prisons are fully air-conditioned and units "been shown to regularly reach 110 degrees and in at least one unit have topped 149 degrees."
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Remains Current Largest Fire in Texas, ‘Slow Progress' Made

There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Teen hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Monday night shooting in Killeen sends a teenage boy to the hospital. Officers were dispatched at approximately 7:11 p.m. to the 3900 block of John Haedge Drive in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Man shot twice at McLennan County game room

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County’s Sheriff Office is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded at a game room in the area. It happened at around 2 a.m. July 23 outside the game room on North Connally Drive and Old Dallas Road. The man was struck...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Camp Fimfo brings ‘glamping’ to Waco

Camp Fimfo, a “glamping” resort, opened its doors on July 15. The Waco location, on the Bosque River next to McLennan Community College and Hawaiian Falls, offers an alternative to camping ready-made for families wanting to visit and see Waco. “Glamping” is a combination of the outdoor aspects...
WACO, TX
