Baylor Cruises Again? Game Predictions for Week 8 vs. Kansas

The staff of InsideTheBears.com gives their predictions for Big 12 showdown between Baylor Bears and Kansas Jayhawks

Baylor destroyed Kansas in the 2021 battle between these two Big 12 schools, as the Bears coasted to a 45-7 victory over the Jayhawks last season.

Will Baylor repeat the same fate in week seven against Kansas?

Earlier this week, we previewed the Kansas football team as a whole , then looked at key offensive and defensive players to watch in the matchup between the Bears and Jayhawks.

And now, it’s time for the Inside The Bears staff to make their preseason predictions for Baylor’s week seven home matchup against Kansas.

Make sure to stick with InsideTheBears.com as we preview and analyze every opponent on the Bears' schedule for the 2022 football season.

Matt Galatzan - Editor-in-Chief

Kansas is a bad football team. They will be better, but they are still nowhere near the level of Baylor. I expect the Bears to dominate this game and run up a big number on the Jayhawks.

Baylor 51, Kansas 17

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Will Kansas be better in 2022? Yes. Will the Bears regress in certain areas due to a lack of depth? Perhaps.

Will any of this matter in the end for Baylor? Nope.

Baylor 38, Kansas 13

Denton Ramsey - Staff Writer

Coach Dave Aranda and the Bears handled the Jayhawks easily last season, and this year shouldn't be much different.

Kansas will field a better team than it did in 2021, but in the end, the Bears will still come out on top -- especially considering they'll be playing at home in front of their fans in Waco, Texas.

Look for another big win from these Big 12 contenders.

Baylor 42, Kansas 14

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

This game was not remotely close last season, as the Baylor Bears routed the Kansas Jayhawks 45-7, racking up 576 yards of total offense in the process.

While it might be slightly more competitive this season, as the Jayhawks look to make positive strides, this will likely still be a blowout victory for the Bears.

Baylor 41, Kansas 10

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Kansas has the talent and potential to win four or five games this year. Now, that may not sound like a lot to Baylor fans. But for Kansas, that would be a huge improvement under second-year coach Lance Leipold.

But, the thing is, one of those four or five games won't be one of those wins. The talent gap is just too significant here. Close game for a while? Possibly. But it's a Baylor win.

Baylor 38, Kansas 24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook