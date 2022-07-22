ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Video and Salt & Straw Collaborate on Limited-Run Flavors Inspired by the Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022--

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Salt & Straw Ice Cream have teamed up to surprise and delight fans by introducing three event-only series-themed flavors available at Salt & Straw’s Little Italy shop in San Diego.

Prime Video and Salt & Straw Collaborate on limited-run flavors inspired by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Photo: Business Wire)

Extending beyond Friday’s packed Hall H panel, fans will have the power to experience one new flavor per day throughout the weekend by uttering a secret The Rings of Power -inspired phrase to Salt & Straw team members at the Little Italy shop. Follow fans’ journeys on Twitter @saltandstraw.

“As avid fans of The Lord of The Rings , we jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with Prime Video on ice cream inspired by the epic tales of Middle-earth,” said Tyler Malek, co-founder and Head of Innovation at Salt & Straw. “We studied LOTR canon and even worked closely with the series’ loremaster to create flavors that are straight out of Tolkien’s world. We’re constantly pushing boundaries to ensure we are always finding new ways to thrill S&S fans as well as fans of our partners.”

“Salt and Straw’s exceptional ice cream and attention to detail are well known within their fandom. We are so excited to collaborate with Tyler and his team for San Diego Comic-Con on

this limited-time exclusive lineup of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power flavors,” said Jennifer Verdick, Head of Synergy, Partnerships and Consumer Events, Prime Video.

ABOUT SALT & STRAW ICE CREAM

Salt & Straw Ice Cream is a Portland-based, family-run ice cream company that was founded in 2011 by cousins Kim & Tyler Malek. Salt & Straw makes unbelievably delicious ice creams that tell the narrative of artisans, meaningful food movements and important social causes. The company creates unique menus that rotate monthly featuring ice cream that is crafted with unthinkable care and designs a generous store experience that’s personalized and welcoming. The debut Salt & Straw Cookbook was released in April 2019, published by Clarkson Potter. Salt & Straw presently has 27 shops within OR, WA, CA and FL, plus an ecommerce channel shipping ice cream nationwide. Find more information at www.saltandstraw.com, or follow us on Instagram @saltandstraw.

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings : The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT

Andy Fouché, Head of Communications, Salt & Straw

m: 206.697.3678

e: andy.fouche@saltandstraw.com

