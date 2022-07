ALBANY, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Authority (OYA) is asking for the public's help to locate a 16-year-old who ran away from the Young Women's Transition Program (YWTP). Shay Earnest, who uses he/him pronouns, was attending a supervised church service in the community when he left without permission at about 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. A warrant has been issued, and law enforcement were notified, says the OYA.

