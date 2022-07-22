ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Police Logs 07/21/2022

 4 days ago

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here...

poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Margaret Sober

July 24, 1933 ~ July 25, 2022 (age 89) Margaret Sober, 89, beloved Mother, passed away July 25, 2022 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. She entered this world on July 24, 1933 in Ponca City to David and Violet Edwards. She attended Blackwell High School and graduated with the class of...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Linda Bray

Linda Bray of Blackwell, Oklahoma, died Monday morning, July 25, 2022, in the Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home at the age of 83 years. Services are pending with Roberts and Son Funeral Home.
BLACKWELL, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Bernice Schieffer

Bernice Irene (Voise) Schieffer, age 95, of Perry, passed away on July 23, 2022. Born at home on July 1, 1927, Bernice was the second of four children of Henry and Winnie (Beier) Voise, Sr., and lived almost her entire life in and around Perry. She attended Willow Creek School until the eighth grade, leaving school to help with the family farm and raising her younger brother and sister. She completed her GED in 1958, while raising five children. Her family was always involved with music, by way of her father and mother playing for barn dances, and she and her older brother Hank playing for weddings and church services, beginning when she was 13. She began taking music instruction from Ashley Alexander at school, and then piano lessons from Mrs. Worth Roberts, but mostly learning on her own, playing by ear. Music continued as a family mainstay her entire 95-year life, both by way of playing countless weddings, funerals, civic events, school performances, and country dances, but also playing for her children as they sang at hundreds of school and other social events throughout their early years at home.
PERRY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Betty Sanders

Betty Mae (Fulton) Sanders of Ponca City, passed away on July 18, 2022. She was 92. Viewing will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 1 pm – 8 pm. Service will be 10am, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Albright United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Odds Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Georgia Rother

Georgia Ann (Rund) Rother, 85, passed away on Friday, July 22, in Ponca City, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Okarche, on April 1, 1937 to John and Georgia (Barrackman) Rund. She grew up on Okarche and attended Holy Trinity Catholic School. Upon graduation, she worked in medical offices before marrying Lawrence Rother, January 5, 1960. From there, they lived in Luther and Okarche, before settling at Union City where they raised their 3 girls, farmed and ranched.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Willis Schickram

Willis Charles Schickram, 89, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on July 23, 2022, at his home. Viewing will be from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK 74601.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Crazy Days in Ponca City is This Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Ponca City Main Street is hosting the annual Crazy Days event Thursday, July 28, through Saturday, July 30. Shoppers will enjoy three days of discounts and specials at downtown shops, with many merchants extending their store hours. The popular Children’s Lemonade Walk downtown is back again for its second year....
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

New PCPS Head Coach Grant Middlebrooks to Lead Wildcat Baseball

Ponca City Public Schools has selected Grant Middlebrooks to lead the PCPS Wildcat Baseball program, pending board of education approval. Coach Middlebrooks is taking the reins from Casey Love. Middlebrooks has previous high school baseball coaching experience, including the varsity pitching coach and head junior varsity coach at Chickasha High...
PONCA CITY, OK

