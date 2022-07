OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A man died Monday evening in Utah County after he reportedly fell off his bike and was struck by a vehicle, authorities said. According to a statement from the Orem Police Department, the 28-year-old was riding on University Parkway in the area of 900 West at 5:17 p.m. when the crash happened. Witnesses told police they watched the man fall into the road and into the path of a vehicle.

OREM, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO