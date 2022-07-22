ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

Stolen van crashes into Pinellas Park house, police say

10NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one inside the home was injured, but...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

St. Pete landscaper exposed himself to kids while working in their yard, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly exposing himself to a pair of small children back in November, according to police. St. Petersburg police said that Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, was doing yard work in a family’s backyard on Nov. 21, 2021, while one of the family’s children, a 5-year-old, was watching through the kitchen window.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Woman hit, killed by car while walking across Seminole Boulevard

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A 60-year-old woman died Sunday night after she was hit by a car while crossing Seminole Boulevard, the Pinellas County Sherriff's Office said. The crash happened around 9:06 p.m. at Seminole Boulevard and Orange Blossom Lane. Investigators said a 34-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Ford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Pinellas Park, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Accidents
Pinellas Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

60-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Seminole crash

SEMINOLE, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred on Seminole Boulevard. Deputies responded to the crash around 9:05 p.m. Sunday. It occurred near the Orange Blossom Lane intersection. Investigators said a 34-year-old female driver was heading north in a 2007 Ford Escape on Seminole...
SEMINOLE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police: St. Pete man arrested for exposing himself to children

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in St. Petersburg arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself to two small children in November 2021. Court documents say Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, had been hired to do yard work for a family. A 5-year-old child and his 4-year-old cousin watched through a window. The children later told authorities the man had pulled down his pants and exposed himself.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigate homicide at Thonotosassa boat ramp

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said a body was found at a Thonotosassa boat ramp. According to the sheriff's office, an adult was found dead with "upper body trauma." The scene is unfolding at Baker Creek Boat Ramp Park on Thonotosassa Road. The view from SkyFOX showed several deputies...
THONOTOSASSA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC Action News WFTS

Homicide investigation opened after body found in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it's conducting a homicide investigation in Thonotosassa after a body was found Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to the 12000 block of Thonotosassa Road after a body was reported in the area. Deputies found the body of a man with what they described as "upper body trauma."
THONOTOSASSA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police looking for missing man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in locating a missing person. Frank Vaughan was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Monday in the area of 16th Street in Sarasota. He is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with grey/blue eyes. He was wearing wearing a green shirt with white clovers, blue jeans and white sneakers.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Meth, fentanyl found during Clearwater drug house bust: police

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Clearwater residents were arrested Monday on charges of operating a drug house, according to arrest documents. Clearwater police said Bruce Rohrbach and Hannah Hockman were charged after officers conducted three controlled buys at a home on Chenango Avenue. One of the controlled buys involved an undercover officer purchasing fentanyl powder for $80, according to an affidavit.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man found dead near Lake Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The discovery of a man's body Tuesday near Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County is now considered a homicide, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were called around 7:45 a.m. to respond to the area of Thonotosassa Road, located just south of the lake, on a report of a person who was on the ground.
THONOTOSASSA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy