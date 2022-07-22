Stolen van crashes into Pinellas Park house, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in St. Petersburg arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself to two small children in November 2021. Court documents say Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, had been hired to do yard work for a family. A 5-year-old child and his 4-year-old cousin watched through a window. The children later told authorities the man had pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

