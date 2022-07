NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) – Monday, the Winston County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say was involved in a recent domestic incident. Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says they have arrested Jimmy Thrash on one count of Domestic Violence Simple Assault. The sheriff says deputies responded to a call the evening of July 17th at a Noxapater home on Fred Holdiness Road involving Thrash and someone inside. The sheriff says that because the incident involved multiple juveniles, he can only release limited information. Thrash’s son Connor took to social media and accused his father of striking his teenage daughter during this incident and accused the sheriff’s department of not investigating thoroughly. But Sheriff Pugh says the incident was caught on body cameras and says that his deputies followed proper protocol.

WINSTON COUNTY, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO