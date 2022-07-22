Bite of Seattle not scheduled for 2022

Local foodies can get their fix this weekend at Bite of Seattle, the annual three-day festival at Seattle Center filled with unique snacks, music and other entertainment.

After cancellations in 2020 and 2021, a spokesperson for the Bite of Seattle festival told KIRO 7 there were no scheduled dates for 2022.

The free food festival began in 1982 at Green Lake Park, and has averaged 400,000 visitors over three days at the Seattle Center over the years.

“The Bite” is one of the Puget Sound’s largest food and beverage events, with over 60 restaurants participating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bite was cancelled for the first time in 2020, then again in 2021.

The spokesperson did not provide details why The Bite was cancelled a third time.

