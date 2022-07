HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to move forward with new turf baseball and softball fields at Weir High School. The estimate for improving just the fields totals a little more than $2.6 million. The unanimous vote by the board came after it rejected previous bids in May. The architect firm McKinley and Associates changed the scope of the project to focus on only the fields.

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO