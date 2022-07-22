ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New bill would better compensate ranchers for wolf attacks

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Congresswoman Yvette Herrell has introduced legislation that would help farmers and ranchers impacted by wolves. The United States has been releasing wolves into the wild for more than two decades but the program has remained controversial with farmers and ranchers complaining about the wolves killing livestock.

Existing reimbursement programs only cover 75% of the market value for lost animals. A bipartisan-backed bill would provide full reimbursement as well as establish an emergency relief program to support herds adversely impacted by the wolf. A survey done earlier this year showed nearly 200 Mexican Gray Wolves in southwest New Mexico and southeast Arizona.

