ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Scene in Edmonds: Pig found

By Name
myedmondsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes doing a good deed will earn you $20 — and a chance to win $1,000. Edmonds Rotary Club member Brian Albright was walking...

myedmondsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myedmondsnews.com

Puget Sound Express launches new 149-seat whale-watching vessel

Whale-watching company Puget Sound Express has launched a new, custom-designed vessel – the M.V. Swiftsure – that will operate out of its Edmonds location. Designed by Teknicraft and built by All American Marine, Inc. in Bellingham, the larger 77-foot Swiftsure was modeled after M.V. Saratoga, which was launched in spring 2018.
EDMONDS, WA
Chronicle

WSDOT Crew Helps Pull Person From Puget Sound in Pierce County

A person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after a state bridge-inspection team helped pull her from the water near the Fox Island Bridge, authorities said. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. that a youth went off the bridge, according to an agency post on Twitter. According to the tweet, the rescue was assisted by a Washington State Department of Transportation bridge inspection crew.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING-5

A great reason to make a stop on your way to Port Townsend

CHIMACUM, Wash. — The tiny Olympic Peninsula town of Chimacum has a very tasty claim to fame. "Chimacum is about food. Good food," said Philip Vogelzang, a Seattle radiologist. The Chimacum Corner Farmstand has been a must-stop along Highway 19 for more than a decade. "I look at this...
CHIMACUM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snohomish, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Chelan, WA
Edmonds, WA
Lifestyle
idesignarch.com

Gorgeous Home with Its Own Private Lakefront Paradise

This stunning residence in Issaquah, Washington in King County, is one of the most iconic estates in the Seattle metropolitan area. Located on Lake Sammamish with its own sand beach, boat dock, enchanting gardens and waterfalls, the luxury home is an exquisite private oasis. The house features beautiful architectural details...
ISSAQUAH, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Pamela Beatrice Harold: Artist, teacher, gardener, traveler

Pamela Beatrice Harold (nee Drake), passed away on July 6, 2022 at the age of 89. Pam grew up in the small town of Rossland, BC from 1932 to 1945 where her father worked for the Trail smelter and her mother was a homemaker, gardener, weaver, and guide leader. “I loved walking home in the dark, looking towards the streetlights and watching the snow fall, the flakes showing up against the glowing circle of light. The silently falling snow made me feel protected.”
EDMONDS, WA
KING-5

Stunning views await the new owner of this Issaquah retreat - Unreal Estate

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — If amazing views are at the top of your wish list when buying a home, this property for sale in Issaquah sets the bar. "This is a wonderful property in High Valley Estates. The property was built in 1993 and it's being sold by the original owner,” said Jay Kipp, broker for Realogics Sotheby's International Realty. "They worked very closely with Ralph Anderson, one of the most notable Northwest contemporary architects in our area. And as one of his later works, the construction methods here are really quite substantial."
ISSAQUAH, WA
News Talk KIT

Five of the Best Terrific Zoos for Families to Visit in WA

Washington has quite a few terrific zoos and aquariums for families to visit. There are about five zoos and several aquariums located throughout Washington state. You can see amazing exotic animals and powerful rescued animals living in a protected Washington sanctuary and we have provided below a list of five of the best terrific zoos for families to visit in Washington, including one that has a safari self-guided driving tour option!
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Piggy Bank#Edmonds Rotary Club#Peoples Bank
My Clallam County

Mushroom grower announces first Port Angeles Fungi Festival

PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles will be hosting the first-ever Port Angeles Fungi Festival this October, celebrating mushrooms of the Pacific northwest. The man behind the event is David Rogers, who grows gourmet varieties commercially, including shiitakes, oyster, lion’s mane and more, under the name Maddie’s Mushrooms.
myedmondsnews.com

Reader view: Have a parade on Olympic View Drive

Want to have your own parade? It’s easy! All you need to do it turn north onto Olympic View Drive from the bottom of 196th Street Southwest and keep to the speed limit. By the time you reach the top of Cherry Street, you’re almost guaranteed to have a line of cars behind you. If you’re lucky, one of them may even pass you, despite the double yellow line and the 25 mph speed limit!
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
myedmondsnews.com

Janis Howes wins 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest poster art contest

Artist Janis Howes has been named the winner of the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest Poster Art Contest with her watercolor and gauche painting Trumpeter Swans of Skagit Valley Farmlands. The piece was selected by a jury from among 17 entries, and will be featured on the promotional poster for the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest event set for Edmonds on Sept. 10-11.
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Nearly everything a Stanwood man owns was stolen by thieves

STANWOOD, Wash. — A Stanwood man is left picking up the pieces after he was targeted twice by thieves who took almost everything he owns. John Somervold just spent $800 having his stolen catalytic converter replaced when three days later, his work van, trailer and every piece of equipment he owns for his landscaping business were stolen.
STANWOOD, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

High Flying Fun: Where to Watch the Blue Angels

After a two-year hiatus, the official Seafair Weekend is back and so is the Blue Angel show! Held at Genesee Park, Seafair has been a Seattle tradition since 1951, and it’s one of the can’t-miss events of the summer. While the hydroplane races, wakeboarding competitions and classic car show are all part of the weekend celebration, the show’s biggest stars are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. They have performed at Seafair for over 40 years and are currently celebrating their 75th anniversary. Want to get in on this Top Gun action? Here’s where to watch the Blue Angels in Seattle this year.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Small plane crashes into Puget Sound waters near Seattle's Alki Beach

SEATTLE - A plane crashed into Puget Sound waters Tuesday afternoon near Seattle's Alki Beach, according to Seattle Police. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into the water near Alki Beach just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Video captured by witnesses shows the plane touch down into...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car crashes into Everett physical rehab clinic

A car crashed into a physical rehab clinic on Tuesday, smashing into the lobby and reception area, according to the Everett Fire Department. At about 1 p.m. on July 26, a white Toyota Camry crashed into the Summit Rehabilitation on Broadway in Everett. According to photos from the scene, the...
EVERETT, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Naches Tavern early 1950s-

Over the past two weeks, this column detailed the early history of the Naches Tavern operated in Greenwater, located along State Route 410, east of Enumclaw and north of Crystal Mountain. Back when Captain Dick Craine operated the first Naches Tavern, Prohibition was in full swing meaning alcoholic beverages couldn’t legally be served. Craine’s Naches Tavern was primarily a lodge that included rooms, home-cooked meals, and a large lobby where the Captain displayed his Indian curio gallery. Historically, taverns were more like inns or resting places serving food and providing lodging, than the modern version developed at the end of Prohibition when taverns chiefly serve beer.
ENUMCLAW, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy