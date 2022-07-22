ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

Magnet fishing helps clean Maine waters

By Steve Minich
WMTW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine has a lot of great fishing spots, and a lot of different kinds of fish to catch. But one fishing group is catching trash instead of fish. The group is called "Citizen Magnet Fishing." "I just usually make a coil and then just chuck it into the water...

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Widespread, quick growing invasive plant infesting Maine lakes

THOMPSON LAKE, Maine — The beauty of Maine’s lakes brings millions of people to the state every year. Some of those lakes hide something beneath the surface: Milfoil. Milfoil is an invasive plant that grows fast and wide. It clogs boats and makes swimming uncomfortable. On Thompson Lake,...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Four Maine dams under review to help save last remaining Atlantic salmon

PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government is conducting a review of four dams on a Maine river that could result in a lifeline for the last wild Atlantic salmon in the U.S. The last of the wild salmon live in a group of rivers in Maine and have been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 2000. One of the rivers is the Kennebec River, where Brookfield Renewable U.S. owns dams.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Mainers Infuriated With Constant Sewage Leaks Closing This Maine Harbor

Something stinks over at Wells Harbor right now in Maine -- literally. Over the last couple of weeks, the Wells Police Department has had to post notifications about issues of sewage leaks that have led to the essential closing of the Harbor. It all started just two weeks ago on July 8, when the Wells Police Department posted about the initial sewage leak that had restricted swimming, fishing, or shellfish harvesting between the Jetty.
WELLS, ME
94.3 WCYY

Maine’s Most Beautiful Insect is the Hummingbird Moth

The Hummingbird Moth is classified as an insect but is as beautiful as a delicate bird. They are the most amazing 'bug' I've ever seen, and I still can't believe that they're actually called insects. I understand there are criteria the creature meets that earn that term. But, I mean, look at it. This is not the kind of thing you brush at frantically when discovering it on your arm. It has the type of beauty that can make people stop in their tracks just to watch. I caught a few pictures of a hummingbird moth that stopped by to visit our yard in Orrington.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westbrook, ME
Lifestyle
City
Westbrook, ME
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
94.3 WCYY

Cool Off This Summer With an Incredible Swimming Hole Under a Covered Bridge in Maine

In Maine, most of us are not blessed with a pool in our backyards or season passes to our favorite water park. What we are blessed with is a ton of water options to cool off when the summer temperatures start getting a little too hot and sticky. One of those options is something that may check a couple of boxes for you: a chance to see a covered bridge AND enjoy a swimming hole that exists right next to it.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

ReWild Maine helps people connect with nature through local foraging

PORTLAND, Maine — Zack Rouda foundedReWild Maine intending to help people connect with nature in an accessible way. Eschewing expensive and lengthy nature retreats, he opted for something closer to home. “We offer a series of classes and workshops that are focused on what we call, small-scale, place-based living...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Fishing#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
mainepublic.org

Forest Society of Maine announces 8,000-acre conservation easement adjacent to Canadian border

The Forest Society of Maine announced on Monday the completion of a conservation easement on more than 8,000 acres of forestlands in western Maine. Forest Society of Maine President and CEO Karin Tilberg says the region is notable for its wildlife and water quality. It also preserves a travel route established by the original inhabitants of the area as well as a portion of the Benedict Arnold Trail.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Maine Marine Experts’ Tips on How to Safely Swim with Sharks

With more and more sharks being spotted off the coast of Maine, marine experts are offering some tips on how to stay safe. Let me be clear. I'm not saying that there are ways to stay safe in the water once you've spotted a shark. But the fact is, there are sharks in the ocean and an increasing number of the larger ones are heading to the coast of Maine for our abundance of seals. So it's vital that we learn more about how to have fun in the water while being mindful of the fact that we might be sharing the space with predators. In Maine, the risk of a shark attack is very small, but it's not impossible. This was, sadly, proven in 2020 when a woman visiting from New York City was fatally attacked by a Great White shark while swimming in a black wetsuit off Bailey Island. The death of Julie Dimperio Holowach was the first fatal shark attack in Maine's history.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
94.3 WCYY

This Small Gesture Can Save the Lives of Maine Pets and Animals

Since this past weekend, Mainers have buckled in and been prepared for scorching heat and temperatures that will be accompanied by some thick, pea soup-like humidity. According to CBS 13 WGME, temperatures will reach the 90s multiple times this week, both inland and on the coast as well. Obviously, Mainers...
MAINE STATE
TaxBuzz

"Under-the-Radar" Move Will Save Maine Seniors Millions In Taxes

An "under-the-radar" move in Maine will save senior citizens millions of dollars in property taxes. According to a report out of Augusta from the Bangor Daily News:. A sweeping new program that aims to freeze property taxes for Maine seniors faces big questions from the local officials who will have to implement it about two weeks before it takes effect.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

How climate change is shaping farming in Maine

Maine — Climate change brings many societal changes with it. Farmers are especially affected being dependent on weather and constantly looking at climate trends to adapt to changing weather conditions. Sarah Alexander, executive director of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, said, "One of the most challenging...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Woman With World’s Largest Gape Eats Maine’s Biggest Lobster Roll

There was a Guinness Book Of World Records winner in Maine over the weekend, and she brought her appetite!. Samantha Ramsdell is a TikTok star star, with an incredibly big mouth. So big in fact, that she is a Guinness World Records title holder, for "World's Largest Mouth Gape", so why not head to Maine, to try the self-proclaimed "World's Largest Lobster Roll"
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine celebrates Open Farm Day as heat makes life harder on farmers

WESTBROOK, Maine — Maine celebrated the 33rd annual Open Farm Day on Sunday, providing people an opportunity to visit statewide farms for free and learn from farmers. "It's nice to show people what happens a little more behind the scenes and give people the educational experience of what we do on a daily basis," said Hillary Knight, the president of Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook.
WESTBROOK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy